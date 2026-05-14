Egypt Warns of East Asia Escalation, Criticizes Israeli Practices in Palestinian Territories

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdel-Ete, warned of the consequences of the escalation in the Middle East and called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza without any obstacles. He also criticized Israeli practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

حذرت مصر، الخميس، من تداعيات التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط، مؤكدة ضرورة ضمان دخول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة دون عوائق، وانتقدت الممارسات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وجاء ذلك في كلمة وزير الخارجية بدر عبد العاطي في اجتماع وزراء خارجية دول مجموعة"بريكس" بمدينة نيودلهي الهندية، وفق بيان للخارجية المصرية. ومجموعة"بريكس" تكتل اقتصادي عالمي تأسس عام 2006، ويضم كلاً من البرازيل وروسيا والهند والصين وجنوب إفريقيا، وانضمت إليها لاحقاً مصر والإمارات وإثيوبيا وإيران، فيما أُعلن انضمام إندونيسيا مطلع 2025. وقال البيان إن عبد العاطي تناول في كلمته عدداً من القضايا ذات الأولوية على أجندة العمل متعدد الأطراف،"في مقدمتها إصلاح النظام الاقتصادي العالمي، واصلاح مجلس الأمن".

واستعرض"التحديات المتشابكة التي يشهدها النظام الدولي والاقتصاد العالمي"، مؤكدا أن"الدول النامية تتحمل العبء الأكبر من تداعيات هذه الأزمات". كما تناول عبد العاطي"تطورات الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط، وما يشهده الإقليم من تصعيد يهدد الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي، ويؤثر سلباً على أمن الملاحة الدولية وسلاسل الإمداد وأسعار الطاقة والغذاء"، وفق البيان. وأكد دعم مصر الكامل لأمن واستقرار دول الخليج العربي الشقيقة، ورفض أي اعتداءات تستهدف المساس بسيادتها واستقرارها. وفيما يتعلق بالقضية الفلسطينية، أدان وزير الخارجية المصري"الممارسات الإسرائيلية في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة".

وشدد على"ضرورة ضمان نفاذ المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية والطبية دون عوائق إلى قطاع غزة، بما يسهم في تخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية، إلى جانب التمهيد لمرحلة التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار، وصولاً إلى تسوية عادلة وشاملة للقضية الفلسطينية". ومنذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق في 10 أكتوبر/تشرين أول 2025 قتل الجيش الإسرائيلي ضمن خروقاته بقصف وإطلاق نار، نحو 856 فلسطينيا وأصاب 2463 آخرين، وفق بيان لوزارة الصحة بغزة، الثلاثاء.

وجرى التوصل للاتفاق، بعد عامين من إبادة جماعية بدأتها إسرائيل في 8 أكتوبر 2023، واستمرت لاحقا بأشكال متعددة، وخلفت أكثر من 72 ألف قتيل، وما يزيد عن 172 ألف جريح، ودمارا واسعا طال 90 بالمئة من البنى التحتية المدنية





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