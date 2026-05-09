Egypt to Receive Additional $300 Million from World Bank for Iran's Impact and Private Sector Boost

Egypt is set to receive an additional $300 million from the World Bank to aid its battle against the impacts of Iran's war and spur private sector development.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF/5271273-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%86%D9%83-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D9%8A-%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%B9-%D8%AD%D8%B2%D9%85%D8%A9-%D9%85%D8%B5%D8%B1-300-%D9%85%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%84%D9%85%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AC%D9%87%D8%A9-%D8%A2%D8%AB%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AD%D8%B1%D8%A8-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%88-%D8%AF%D8%D9%84-%D9%87%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%88-%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D9%86%D8%B9-300-%D9%85%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B9-%D9%87%D9%82-%D8%A8%D9%86%D9%88%D9%87-%D9%88%D9%85%D9%84-%D9%85%D8%B9%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%AF%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B3-%D9%85%D8%B9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%AA%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D9%8A-%D8%B9%D9%88-%D9%85%D9%84-%D8%B9%D9%88-%D8%BA%D9%84-%D8%B9%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%B9%D9%88-%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A8-%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%B.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF/5271273-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%86%D9%83-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D9%8A-%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%B9-%D8%AD%D8%B2%D9%85%D8%A9-%D9%85%D8%B5%D8%B1-300-%D9%85%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%84%D9%85%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AC%D9%87%D8%A9-%D8%A2%D8%AB%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AD%D8%B1%D8%A8-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%88-%D8%AF%D8%D9%84-%D9%87%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%88-%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D9%86%D8%B9-300-%D9%85%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B9-%D9%87%D9%82-%D8%A8%D9%86%D9%88%D9%87-%D9%88%D9%85%D9%84-%D9%85%D8%B9%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%AF%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B3-%D9%85%D8%B9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%AA%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D9%8A-%D8%B9%D9%88-%D9%85%D9%84-%D8%B9%D9%88-%D8%BA%D9%84-%D8%B9%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%B9%D9%88-%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A8-%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%B





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Bank Egypt World Bank Additional Funding Iran's War Private Sector Development World Bank's Support Egypt's Economic Growth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Listener Calls Finance Minister Smotritch Racist, Uses 'Darkness of Egypt' MetaphorA listener on Israeli radio station 103fm called Finance Minister Smotritch racist and used the metaphor 'darkness of Egypt' to describe his views. The listener also questioned the political views of prominent figures, including Benjamin Netanyahu, and asked if the rejection of Arab parties extends to centrist ones as well.

Read more »

Acer unveils new tablet aiming for high sales to revive its mobile market performanceAcer has unveiled its latest tablet, the Iconia iM11-22M5G, which is expected to boost sales and catapult the company back into the race of smart mobile tablet market.

Read more »

US President Trump Says No Need for 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz, Says There Are AlternativesUS President Donald Trump has stated that he does not see the need for the 'Project Freedom' initiative, which aims to allow commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He mentioned that Pakistan had requested the US not to continue with the project. He also mentioned that the US may resume the project if things do not go smoothly. He further stated that the talks with Iran are progressing well and that the US will receive a response from Iran soon regarding a proposal to end the war.

Read more »

الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة: إسرائيل أجبرت 40000 فلسطيني على النزوح في الضفة الغربيةAccording to FRHAAN HAK, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, some 40,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee the West Bank since the beginning of 2025.

Read more »

Concerns and Excommunication... Intelligence Reports Reveal Position of Khamenei and its Role in War and NegotiationsThe current ambiguity surrounding the decision-making centers in Iran has been revealed by intelligence reports, which indicate that the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, who suffered severe burns during the missile attack that killed his father and other high-ranking military figures, plays a central role in managing Iran's war and negotiation strategy. It is believed that the exact boundaries of power within the Iranian regime, which is currently divided, are still unclear, but intelligence sources indicate that Ali Khamenei is actively involved in guiding Iran's negotiation with the United States to end the war.

Read more »

Why is Iran delaying its response to the new American deal? Experts believe that Iran has delayed its response to the new American deal which may hinder direct negotiations between the two sides. The New York Times reports that Washington was waiting for Iran's response to the memorandum of understanding, adding that the American proposal included easing of sanctions for a halt in uranium enrichment and the reopening of commercial routes through the Strait of Hormuz.The American offer included a memorandum of understanding consisting of 14 points outlining the conditions for negotiations to end the war. This memorandum would lead to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, cutting back Iran's nuclear program, and lifting of American sanctions. However, Iran still opposes any transportation of enriched uranium to the United States. In addition, there is a negotiation on the duration of uranium enrichment cessation, as Iran proposed a five-year temporary halt, while the United States preferred a duration up to 20 years.

Read more »