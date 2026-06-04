Egyptian security forces arrest cardiologist and university professor impersonator

The Egyptian security forces arrested a person who impersonated a cardiologist and university professor, sentencing him to 10 years in prison after being convicted in cases related to forgery and impersonation.

4 يونيو 2026 - 15:09 | آخر تحديث 4 يونيو 2026 - 15:10ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية القبض على شخص انتحل صفة طبيب قلب وأستاذ جامعي، وذلك لتنفيذ حكم قضائي نهائي صادر بحقه بالسجن لمدة 10 سنوات، بعد إدانته في قضايا تتعلق بالتزوير وانتحال الصفة.

وكشفت التحريات أن المتهم، ويدعى (وليد. ال) الذي اشتهر بتقديم نفسه باعتباره رئيسًا لقسم جراحات القلب بجامعة عين شمس، تورط في تزوير مؤهلات دراسية ومستندات رسمية، من بينها أربع بطاقات رقم قومي، كما تبين أنه لا يمت لمهنة الطب بصلة. ووفقًا للتحقيقات، فإن المتهم سبق فصله من كلية الألسن، ورغم ذلك تمكن من افتتاح عيادة طبية بمنطقة وسط القاهرة وممارسة النشاط الطبي دون سند قانوني، مستغلًا مستندات مزورة وصفات مهنية غير حقيقية.

وأظهرت السجلات القضائية صدور عدة أحكام سابقة بحق المتهم، قبل أن تتمكن الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبطه وترحيله إلى قسم شرطة الوايلي لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وتنفيذ الأحكام الصادرة ضده. وفي أول تعليق رسمي، أكدت جامعة عين شمس احترامها الكامل لأحكام القضاء المصري، مشيدة بجهود وزارة الداخلية في مكافحة جرائم التزوير وانتحال الصفات، لما تمثله من تهديد للثقة العامة وحقوق المواطنين.

وشددت الجامعة، في بيان رسمي، على أن المتهم لا تربطه أي علاقة حالية أو سابقة بعضوية هيئة التدريس أو العمل الأكاديمي أو الطبي داخل الجامعة أو مستشفياتها، مؤكدة أنها تتعامل بحزم مع أي محاولات لاستغلال اسمها أو تزوير محرراتها الرسمية، وتتخذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة. وأضاف البيان أن اسمها ومكانتها العلمية والطبية يمثلان مسؤولية وطنية، مؤكدة استمرارها في دعم سيادة القانون والحفاظ على قيم النزاهة والشفافية، كما دعت وسائل الإعلام ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إلى الاعتماد على المصادر الرسمية عند تداول المعلومات.

من جانبه، وصف أمين صندوق النقابة العامة للأطباء الدكتور أيمن سالم، الواقعة بأنها «صادمة وتستدعي المراجعة»، معربًا عن دهشته من تمكن المتهم من افتتاح عيادة وممارسة النشاط الطبي لفترة طويلة دون اكتشاف أمره. وأكد سالم أن المواطنين يمكنهم التحقق من بيانات أي طبيب عبر خدمة «الاستعلام عن طبيب» المتاحة على الموقع الرسمي لنقابة الأطباء، والتي تتيح معرفة التخصص والمؤهلات وسنة التخرج والبيانات المهنية المعتمدة.

وأشار إلى أن النقابة ترصد بشكل دوري محاولات تزوير وانتحال صفة أطباء، ويتم إحالة تلك الوقائع فور اكتشافها إلى جهات التحقيق المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة. وشدد سالم على أهمية التعاون بين الجهات الرقابية ووزارة الصحة ووسائل الإعلام لرفع الوعي المجتمعي، مؤكدًا أن الإعلان عن ضبط مثل هذه الحالات يمثل رسالة ردع لكل من يحاول استغلال ثقة المواطنين أو انتحال المهن الطبية





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Egyptian Security Forces Arrest Imposter Cardiologist University Professor Forgery Impersonation Conviction Sentence 10 Years In Prison Ain Shams University Faculty Of Al-Alsun Medical Clinic Medical Activities National ID Cards Forged Documents False Professional Titles Criminal Investigation Legal Procedures Judicial Records Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement Official Website Official Comment Official Statement

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