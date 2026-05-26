Egyptian Market: Competition for Quality Livestock Ahead of Eid al-Adha

The market is bustling with traders vying to showcase the quality of their livestock to attract buyers before the Eid al-Adha holiday on Wednesday. The trader Eid Ibrahim states that the quality of the hay directly impacts the quality of the meat. The president of the Cairo Chamber of Butchers, Hithm Abdul-Bassit, mentions that prices have risen by 10% and that many people are turning to partnerships to cope with the rising prices. The market is filled with livestock such as camels, goats, and sheep, with vendors offering hay and water to attract customers and showcase the quality of the meat. Despite the relatively calm atmosphere during the visit of the Arab League, the sale is still active, with vehicles transporting slaughtered animals leaving the market, ready for Eid al-Adha.

وسط تزاحم العجول والخراف والماعز في "سوق السيدة زينب" بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة، يتنافس التجار على استعراض جودة المواشي لجذب المشترين قبل عيد الأضحى الموافق غدا الأربعاء.

التاجر عيد إبراهيم: جودة العلف تنعكس بشكل مباشر على جودة اللحومرئيس شعبة القصابين بالغرف التجارية هيثم عبد الباسط: الأسعار ارتفعت بنحو 10 بالمئة وإقبال على الشراكة لمواجهة الغلاء وسط تزاحم العجول والخراف والماعز في"سوق السيدة زينب" بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة، يتنافس التجار على استعراض جودة المواشي لجذب المشترين قبل عيد الأضحى الموافق غدا الأربعاء. لكن ارتفاع الأسعار يفرض نفسه على السوق، دافعا الكثير من المواطنين للجوء للشراكة أو"صكوك الأضاحي" كبدائل أقل تكلفة.

في أروقة السوق الشعبية العريقة، يتسابق التجار على استعراض مواشيهم من أبقار وجاموس وخراف وماعز، فيما ينشغل آخرون بتقديم العلف والمياه للأضاحي لجذب الزبائن وإبراز جودة اللحوم، وسط وفرة واضحة في المعروض. ورغم الهدوء النسبي الذي يخيم على السوق خلال جولة الأناضول، فإن حركة البيع لم تتوقف، إذ غادرت سيارات نقل محملة بأضاح بعد شرائها، استعداد لعيد الأضحى. تاجر العجول محمد أحمد، يقول إن"الأسعار تبدأ من 200 جنيه مصري (3.82 دولارات) للكيلو الواحد القائم (الحي)"





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Egyptian Market Livestock Competition Quality Partnerships Eid Al-Adha

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