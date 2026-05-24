Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Signs First Aerial Survey of Mineral Resources in 42 Years

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Sunday the signing of an agreement for the first aerial survey of mineral resources since 1973. The survey will be conducted by the Egyptian Mining and Industries Syndicate and the Spanish company "Excalibur". The signing took place at the Mersa Alam Airport in the Red Sea governorate, where the specialized plane equipped with advanced technology landed, preparing for the start of the survey.

أعلنت وزارة البترول والثروة المعدنية المصرية، الأحد، توقيع عقد لأول مسح جوي للثروات المعدنية منذ 42 عاما. وأفادت الوزارة، في بيان، بأن وزير البترول كريم بدوي، شهد التوقيع بالأحرف الأولى على عقد تنفيذ مشروع المسح الجوي الجيوفيزيقي الشامل للثروات المعدنية على مستوى البلاد، بين هيئة الثروة المعدنية والصناعات التعدينية وشركة"إكس كاليبر" الإسبانية.

وجرى توقيع العقد بمطار مرسى علم، في محافظة البحر الأحمر (جنوب شرق) حيث حطت الطائرة المتخصصة المزودة بأحدث التقنيات تمهيداً لبدء أعمال المسح، بحسب البيان. وفق البيان، سيغطي مشروع المسح الجوي الجيوفيزيقي الشامل في عدة مناطق جغرافية على مستوى البلاد، هي: جنوب وشمال الصحراء الشرقية، وسيناء (شرق)، وشمال وجنوب الصحراء الغربية (غرب)، إلى جانب الواحات البحرية (في الصحراء الغربية جنوب غرب القاهرة)، وأبو طرطور بالوادي الجديد (جنوب غرب).

وساهم قطاع البترول والثروة المعدنية في رفع إجمالي صادرات البلاد بنسبة 14.8 بالمئة بمعدل 5.8 مليارات دولار في 2025، منها 3.89 مليار دولار للبترول و1.87 مليار دولار للثروة المعدنية





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Egyptian Ministry Of Petroleum And Mineral Res Aerial Survey Of Mineral Resources Excalibur Egyptian Mining And Industries Syndicate Red Sea Governorate Mersa Alam Airport Specialized Plane Advanced Technology Mineral Resources Mining And Resources Egyptian Exports Spanish Company Sahara Desert Red Sea Wadi El-Natrun Wadi El-Natrun Governorate Wadi El-Natrun Governorate Wadi El-Natrun Governorate Wadi El-Natrun Governorate

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