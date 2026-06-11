Egyptian dancer Shams reveals kidnapping and miscarriage details

Egyptian dancer Shams revealed details of her kidnapping and miscarriage that occurred 10 years ago, accusing her ex-husband, the famous folk artist (S.A), of hiring a number of armed individuals to abduct her from her home in Alexandria and transfer her to a house in Sixth of October City. She also mentioned that the individuals who carried out the kidnapping were connected to businessman Sabry Nakhnoukh, and that she had not spoken about the incident for all these years out of fear for her family.

كشفت الراقصة المصرية شمس تفاصيل تعرضها للاختطاف والإجهاض قبل 10 أعوام، متهمة طليقها الفنان الشعبي الشهير (س. ا) بالاستعانة بعدد من الأشخاص المسلحين لخطفها من منزلها بمدينة الإسكندرية ونقلها إلى منزل بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر.

وقالت شمس، في مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر حساباتها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي: «زوجي السابق اعتدى علي بالضرب بعد اختطافي، ما تسبب في إجهاضي، بحسب روايتها». وأضافت: «الأشخاص الذين نفذوا الاختطاف كانوا على صلة برجل الأعمال صبري نخنوخ، مشيرة إلى عدم تحدثها عن الواقعة طيلة السنوات الماضية خوفًا على أسرتها».

وأكدت أنها تقدمت ببلاغ رسمي أمس (الأربعاء) إلى الجهات المختصة بالقاهرة يحمل رقم 117-1765، تتهم فيه المطرب الشعبي ورجل الأعمال بخطفها والتسبب في إجهاضها، مطالبة الجهات المعنية باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة والتحقيق في الواقعة. وتزامنت هذه الاتهامات مع التحقيقات الجارية مع رجل الأعمال صبري نخنوخ على خلفية مشاجرة وقعت داخل أحد معارض السيارات بمنطقة التجمع الخامس، والتي صدر على إثرها قرار بحبسه على ذمة التحقيقات.

وشاركت شمس في عدد من الأفلام السينمائية، من بينها «صايع بحر»، و«محترم إلا ربع»، و«أولاد البلد»، و«كباريه»، و«إبقى قابلني»، وكانت آخر أعمالها فيلم «كرم الكينج» الذي عرض عام 2015





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Egyptian Dancer Shams Kidnapping Miscarriage Ex-Husband Folk Artist Sabry Nakhnoukh Film Cinema Cinematic Work

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