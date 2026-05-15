Egyptian Foreign Minister Meets Indian Trade and Industry Minister

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr El-Etiy, met with the Indian Trade and Industry Minister, Bishnu Dasgupta, and several Indian companies during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. The meeting took place in the context of the expanding Indian presence in Africa. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry reported that Badr El-Etiy discussed ways to increase trade and investment with the Indian Trade and Industry Minister. The meeting also included a meeting with Indian company CEOs and managers.

NEWS TEXT: مصر تُروج لفرصها الاستثمارية والاستفادة من التوسع الهندي نحو أفريقيا وزير الخارجية المصري يلتقي وزير التجارة والصناعة الهندي على هامش اجتماع وزراء خارجية بريكس (الخارجية المصرية) روجت مصر لفرصها الاستثمارية خلال لقاءات عقدها وزير الخارجية بدر العاطي، مع وزير التجارة والصناعة الهندي وعدد من الشركات، وذلك بالتزامن مع توسع هندي في أفريقيا.

ويشهد الحراك المصري، الذي جاء خلال مشاركة عبد العاطي في اجتماع وزراء خارجية «بريكس»، زخماً متصاعداً قبيل انعقاد القمة «الهندية – الأفريقية» الشهر الحالي، وفق ما يرى مساعد وزير الخارجية الأسبق للشؤون الآسيوية وسفير مصر الأسبق لدى الهند، محمد حجازي، في حديث لـ«الشرق الأوسط». وأرجع حجازي ذلك إلى «الاستفادة من التوسع الهندي المتزايد داخل القارة السمراء، ليس فقط كمستقبل للاستثمارات، وإنما كشريك إقليمي قادر على تحويل هذه الشراكة إلى منصة إنتاج وتصدير ونفاذ للأسواق الأفريقية والعربية والأوروبية»





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Egypt India Africa BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting Trade And Investment Indian Companies Egyptian Foreign Minister Indian Trade And Industry Minister

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