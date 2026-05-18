Egyptian-American Talks on Nile Dam and Regional Issues

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdel-Etefi, met with US Deputy National Security Advisor, Mr. Sadek Bolus, in Madrid, Spain, to discuss the Nile Dam issue and regional issues. The meeting aimed to deepen the strategic partnership between Egypt and the US and to exchange views on various regional challenges.

بدر عبد العاطي، وزير الخارجية المصري، التقى في مدريد، أمس، مع مسعد بولس، كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأميركي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية، لمناقشة قضية سد النهضة الإثيوبي، حيث تم إجراء محادثات مثمرة وشاملة حول هذا الموضوع.

وقد أكد عبد العاطي على رفض مصر لأي إجراءات أحادية، وأن قضية المياه تعد قضية وجودية لها. كما حرصت الإدارة الأميركية على مواصلة تعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية مع مصر، واستمرار التنسيق الوثيق بين البلدين لمواجهة التحديات المشتركة. وقد توقع البرلماني الإثيوبي، محمد نور أحمد، أن تنجح التحركات الأميركية في إعادة إحياء مفاوضات سد النهضة، وتقريب وجهات النظر، وإزالة مخاوف ومخاوف مصر من إلحاق الضرر بها.

كما رجحت الخبيرة المصرية في الشؤون الأفريقية، أسماء الحسيني، أن هناك جهوداً أميركية في هذا الصدد منذ فترة، وإن هذه ليست المحاولة الأولى، لكنها لم تنجح في الماضي بسبب تعنت الإثيوبي في آخر لحظة. وقد أرسل الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترمب، خطاباً رسمياً إلى الرئيس المصري، عبد الفتاح السيسي، يعرض استعداد واشنطن لاستئناف الوساطة بين مصر وإثيوبيا، والتوصل لحل نهائي وعادل للقضية.

وقد ناقشت مباحثات أجراها الرئيس المصري، عبد الفتاح السيسي، مع نظيره الأوغندي، يوري موسيفيني، في عنتيبي، موضوعات المياه ونهر النيل وتحقيق السلم في أفريقيا. وقد حثت أصوات في مصر على تحذر من اقتراب موسم الأمطار في إثيوبيا، الذي قد يزيد من حجم المياه في سد النهضة بصورة كبيرة مع احتمال تكرار سيناريو التدفق العشوائي.

وقد بدأت أصوات في مصر تحذر من اقتراب موسم الأمطار في إثيوبيا، الذي قد يزيد من حجم المياه في سد النهضة بصورة كبيرة مع احتمال تكرار سيناريو التدفق العشوائي. وقد بدأت أصوات في مصر تحذر من اقتراب موسم الأمطار في إثيوبيا، الذي قد يزيد من حجم المياه في سد النهضة بصورة كبيرة مع احتمال تكرار سيناريو التدفق العشوائي





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Egyptian-American Relations Regional Issues Nile Dam Strategic Partnership Deputy National Security Advisor Regional Challenges

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