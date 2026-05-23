Egyptian Authorities Investigate Small Boat Carrying Palestinian Flag Near Coast

A small boat carrying the Palestinian flag was found near the Egyptian coast, raising widespread debate. The boat was found to be empty and carrying humanitarian aid, food, and water for children, as well as medical supplies. The incident sparked discussions on social media about the true nature of the boat and whether it was part of a humanitarian convoy to Gaza or a commercial vessel.

عثر على مركب يرفع علم فلسطين قبالة السواحل المصرية في مشهد أثار جدلاً واسعاً، حيث كان خالياً من الركاب ومحملا بمساعدات إنسانية وأدوية وأغذية للأطفال وزجاجات مياه.

وعلى الفور أجرت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية تحقيقاتها لمعرفة مصدر المركب وهل يتبع إحدى قوافل المساعدة المتجهة إلى غزة أم أنه مركب تجاري. وتداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر، خلال الساعات الماضية، مقطع فيديو لمركب صغير قبالة السواحل المصرية يرفع علم فلسطين دون وجود أي أشخاص على متنه، بينما كان يحمل بداخله كميات من الأدوية وطعام الأطفال وزجاجات المياه، في مشهد أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً وتساؤلات عديدة حول حقيقة الواقعة.

وظهر في الفيديو المركب وهو يطفو فوق سطح البحر، حيث أكد ناشرو المقطع أنه كان محملاً بمساعدات إنسانية متنوعة شملت أدوية ومستلزمات غذائية للأطفال إلى جانب عبوات مياه، دون العثور على أي أفراد بداخله. وأثار الفيديو حالة من الجدل عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خاصة مع انتشار منشورات خلال الفترة الأخيرة تتحدث عن محاولات شعبية لإرسال مساعدات إلى قطاع غزة عبر البحر، في ظل استمرار الأزمة الإنسانية ونقص الغذاء والمياه داخل القطاع.

وشهدت إحدى شواطئ السواحل المصرية ظهور قارب صغير يحمل علم فلسطين ومدون عليه رقم وعلم دولة أجنبية، وتبين أنه خالٍ من الأفراد. وذكر شهود عيان أن المركب جرفته الأمواج للسواحل المصرية دون وجود أي أشخاص عليه، حيث عثر بداخله على علب ألبان وأدوية ومستلزمات طبية. وتجري الأجهزة المختصة تحقيقاتها لمعرفة تبعية المركب وتفاصيل ظهوره، وما إذا كان يتبع إحدى القوافل الإنسانية أو أنه مركب تجاري





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Egypt Palestinian Flag Small Boat Humanitarian Aid Gaza Humanitarian Convoy Commercial Vessel

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