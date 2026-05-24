Egyptian Foreign Minister, Amr Moazzem, strongly criticized President Trump's comments on Iran and his efforts to broker a deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. He questioned the legitimacy of the Iran's war, questioning the role of the militia General Qasem Soleimani and addressing the embezzlement President Trump and the international arrest warrant he stands in for. He highlighted the huge mistrust between regional countries and Iran, and thus the false image of the conflict between them, appearing a battle which the countries had just learned about after some parts of its losses, emphasizing that it was a time of cheating, betrayal, and humiliation.

شاهد كيف علّق وزير خارجية مصر على تصريحات ترامب بتأجيل الهجوم على إيران، وزير خارجية مصر لـCNN: علينا استعادة الثقة بين دول الخليج وإيران، الإمارات العربية المتحدة— أبرز نائب الرئيس المصري الأسبق والرئيس الأسبق للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، محمد البرادعي، الجهود المبذولة للتوصل لاتفاق ينهي الحرب التي شنتها إسرائيل وأمريكا على إيران، موجها انتقادات لاذعة لشخصيات لم يسمّها.

على صفحته بمنصة إكس (تويتر سابقا) قال فيها: "حرب عدوانيةً كارثية شنها للمرة الثانية رجل معتوه وآخر مطلوب للجنائية الدولية والآن يحاول الأول أن يجد لنفسه مخرجا منها وأن يجري اتصالات هاتفيه بحكومات المنطقة ليعطي الانطباع وكأنها كانت حرب إقليمية بينهم وبين إيران في الوقت الذي لم تكن هذه الدول تعلم عن هذه الحرب شيئا إلا بعد أن نابها جزء من سعيرها! عصر الخداع والنفاق والمهانةً..

". كان الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب قد أعلن، السبت، أنه تم "التفاوض إلى حد كبير" على اتفاق أوسع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وأنه سيتم إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، مما يشير إلى زخم محتمل نحو إنهاء الحرب التي استمرت لأشهراً.

كتب ترامب، في منشور عبر منصة "تروث سوشيال", أنه أجرى مكالمة هاتفية "مثمرة للغاية" مع قادة خليجيين وإقليميين، من بينهم ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والرئيس الإماراتي الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، وأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، بجانب قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير





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Egyptian Foreign Minister Egyptian Foreign Minister's Criticism President Trump's Comments Trump's Iran Comments Iran U.S.-Israel War On Iran War President Trump POTUS Bin Zayed

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