Egyptian Presidency Releases Details of Call with US President and Allies

The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, participated in a phone call with President Donald Trump and various leaders from the Arab world and region. The call aimed at strengthening regional stability and negotiating a comprehensive deal between the US and Iran to end the war and restore security and stability in the Middle East. The leaders emphasized their support for the Egyptian efforts and called for closer political collaboration and coordination.

أعلنت الرئاسة المصرية، السبت، مشاركة الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، في اتصال تليفوني مشترك جمع قادة عدد من الدول العربية والإقليمية بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب. وأوضحت الرئاسة المصرية، أن الاتصال ضم كلا من: الملك عبد الله الثاني بن الحسين ملك المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والملك حمد بن عيسى بن سلمان آل خليفة ملك مملكة البحرين، والشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والرئيس رجب طيب إردوغان رئيس جمهورية تركيا، والشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، والأمير محمد بن سلمان ولي عهد المملكة العربية السعودية رئيس مجلس الوزراء، والمشير عاصم منير قائد الجيش الباكستاني.

وقال المتحدث باسم الرئاسة السفير محمد الشناوي، إن الرئيس السيسي والقادة المشاركين في الاتصال جددوا تقديرهم وإشادتهم بالجهود التي يبذلها الرئيس الأمريكي والأطراف المعنية في سبيل التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع إيران، ولاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، داعين الرئيس ترامب إلى"مواصلة تلك الجهود وقيادته الحكيمة من أجل تحقيق السلم والأمن المستدامين في المنطقة والعالم". وأوضح المتحدث أن مشاركة الرئيس السيسي، في الاتصال"جاءت في إطار جهود مصر الرامية إلى تعزيز السلم والاستقرار الإقليميين، ودفع فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل ومستدام بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران، بما يُنهي حالة التوتر الراهنة ويحول دون تجدد التصعيد في المنطقة".

وأضاف أن السيسي شدد خلال الاتصال على أهمية اغتنام الفرصة الراهنة للتوصل عبر المفاوضات إلى اتفاق شامل، مؤكدا أن مصر لن تدخر جهدا في تقديم كل أوجه الدعم والمساندة لتيسير هذه المفاوضات، بالتنسيق والتعاون مع الدول الشقيقة. وأشارت إلى تشديد السيسي كذلك على أهمية وضرورة استثمار النافذة الدبلوماسية المتاحة للتوصل إلى تسوية سلمية تسهم في الحفاظ على السلم والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

ونوه إلى أن الاتصال شهد نقاشا معمقا بين القادة والمسؤولين المشاركين حول مستجدات الوضع الإقليمي الراهن، حيث أعرب ترامب عن تقديره لرؤى وجهود القادة المشاركون، وحرصهم على تنسيق المواقف مع الولايات المتحدة. وأكد ترامب، وفق البيان المصري،"أهمية مواصلة تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق السياسي القائم بين الولايات المتحدة ودول المنطقة". فيما شدد القادة المشاركون من جانبهم، على أهمية الحفاظ على السلم والاستقرار الإقليميين، وبحثوا سبل تعزيز الانخراط الفعّال لاحتواء التوتر ومنع التصعيد.

وذكرت الرئاسة المصرية أن القادة المشاركين اتفقوا على تكثيف التشاور السياسي فيما بينهم دعما للجهود الدبلوماسية ومساعي استعادة السلم والاستقرار في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ليل السبت، أنه تم التفاوض إلى حدّ كبير بشأن اتفاق مع إيران، وأن التفاصيل النهائية قيد الإعداد وسيتم الإعلان عنها قريبا. أفادت قناة BFMTV نقلا عن قصر الإليزيه أن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون ناقش مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الوضع حول إيران.

بحث وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي، مع المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص للشرق الأوسط ستيف ويتكوف، اليوم السبت، التطورات في المنطقة والمفاوضات مع إيران لإنهاء الحرب. أخرجت، وفي هذا الصدد، شبكة CBS News نقلا عن 3 مصادر مطلعة، بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب سيجري، مساء السبت، اتصالا هاتفيا مع قادة عرب لبحث تطورات المفاوضات الجارية مع إيران.





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arabic Egypt Iran Iraq Middle East Political Sisi Tensions US-Iran Relations War On Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President's Administration Releases New Files on Unidentified Flying ObjectsThe administration of US President Donald Trump has revealed a new batch of files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), containing images, documents, and 46 videos that have not been previously released. The files include a recorded conversation between the Apollo 12 crew and unidentified flying objects observed during their mission in space.

Read more »

لبنان: زيارة بعثة أممية لحقوق الإنسان وبرلمان يشدد على دعم طواقم الإسعافية والصحفيين أمام اعتداءات إسرائيليةLebanese Minister of Information, Mr. Marcuss releases a statement condemning Israeli attacks and pledging a visit by the UN human rights mission to investigate the attacks.

Read more »

President Trump Cancels Son's Wedding, Hints at Iran PolicyPresident Trump has cancelled his son's wedding, raising speculation about his Iran policy. The US military is preparing for potential strikes on Iran during the upcoming weekend, according to CBS. Meanwhile, the Iranian government has reiterated its determination not to back down and threatened to widen the war if a new US attack occurs. Pakistan's army chief is also trying to break the deadlock in US-Iran talks, with the Iranian foreign ministry stating that they are considering a US response to the talks.

Read more »

Egyptian Authorities Investigate Small Boat Carrying Palestinian Flag Near CoastA small boat carrying the Palestinian flag was found near the Egyptian coast, raising widespread debate. The boat was found to be empty and carrying humanitarian aid, food, and water for children, as well as medical supplies. The incident sparked discussions on social media about the true nature of the boat and whether it was part of a humanitarian convoy to Gaza or a commercial vessel.

Read more »

Analysis of Nixon-Trump Visits to China: A Turning Point in Relations, Past, PresentExplains how the visits of former US President Nixon and current US President Trump to China have significantly impacted the relationship between the two global powerhouses and the broader context of contemporary international relations.

Read more »

British Newspaper Reveals Latest Developments Surrounding Trump Administration's Estrangement from Vice President Pence & Rise of State Secretary Pompeo's InfluenceA UK newspaper reveals new details on the growing isolation of Vice President Pence within the administration and the resurgence of State Secretary Pompeo's power, including his description as 'the final word' on Trump's foreign policy. Additionally, the report highlights the departure of key Pence allies, like ex-counter-terrorism chief Joe Kenaan, who left protesting the Iran war, and the prospect of a new strategic move by Pence's inner circle to withdraw from the 2028 presidential race temporarily, amid speculation about his political future

Read more »