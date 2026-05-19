Effective Cancer Vaccines Developed in Past, but Factors Driving Rise in Head and Neck Cancer

The article discusses the development of effective cancer vaccines in the past and the factors driving the rise in head and neck cancer, including the increased incidence of cancer in the United States and the role of HPV infection.

طور العلماء لقاحات فعالة للسرطان في السنوات الماضية- جيتينشرت صحيفة"واشنطن بوست" مقالا لرئيس قسم أمراض الدم وأستاذ الطب في مركز سيلفستر الشامل للسرطان بجامعة ميامي الدكتور ميكائيل سيكيريس قال فيه إن سرطانات الرأس والرقبة تشمل الأورام الخبيثة التي تصيب الفم والحلق (تجويف الفم والبلعوم)، والحنجرة، والجيوب الأنفية، والغدد اللعابية.

يُعد سرطان تجويف الفم والبلعوم أكثر أنواع سرطانات الرأس والرقبة شيوعا، وقد ارتفعت معدلات الإصابة به. في عام 2023، وهو آخر عام تتوفر عنه البيانات، تم تشخيص 11.6 حالة لكل 100,000 شخص في الولايات المتحدة، مقارنة بـ 10 حالات لكل 100,000 شخص في عام 2007. وهذا يُمثل زيادة بنسبة 1% تقريبا سنويا. يُترجم هذا إلى حوالي 60,000 حالة جديدة تُشخص سنويا في الولايات المتحدة، حيث يُصاب حوالي 1.2% من السكان على مستوى البلاد بأحد هذه الأنواع.

فيما يلي العوامل التي تُسهم في هذا الارتفاع، وما يمكنك فعله لتقليل المخاطر





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cancer Vaccines Head And Neck Cancer HPV Infection Risk Factors Prevention

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