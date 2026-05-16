DJ Khaled refuses to say "Free Palestine" amid Drake's diss, despite being Palestinian

DJ Khaled, despite being Palestinian, refused to say "Free Palestine" on the same day Drake dissed him for not supporting Palestine. The song was seen as a veiled message to other rappers in his new album, including Kendrick Lamar.

أشار دريك في المقطع إلى ألوان العلم الفلسطيني، في رسالة اعتبرها كثيرون انتقاداً مباشراً لخالد بسبب عدم إعلانه موقفاً واضحاً من الحرب في غزة - إكس وبحسب ما نقله موقع"billboard".

وقال دريك في كلمات أغنيته التي حملت عنوان"Make Them Pay":"شعبك لا يزال ينتظر منك عبارة: فلسطين حرة، لكن يبدو أن ليس كل شيء أسود وأبيض وأحمر وأخضر بالنسبة لك". وأشار دريك في المقطع إلى ألوان العلم الفلسطيني، في رسالة اعتبرها كثيرون انتقاداً مباشراً لخالد بسبب عدم إعلانه موقفاً واضحاً من الحرب في غزة، رغم أصوله الفلسطينية.

وأثارت كلمات الأغنية تفاعلاً واسعاً بين المدونين على منصات التواصل، خصوصاً مع تصاعد الضغوط على الفنانين والمشاهير لإعلان مواقفهم من حرب الإبادة المستمرة على قطاع غزة، إذ اعتبرها البعض تصعيداً فنياً داخل الخلافات المتداولة في الوسط الموسيقي. Someone asked DJ Khaled to say "Free Palestine" on the same day Drake dissed him for not supporting Palestine. Of course, he refused to say it. And mind you, he’s Palestinian.

ذكرت تقارير أخرى أن كلمات الأغنية جاءت ضمن سلسلة رسائل مبطنة وجهها دريك لعدد من نجوم الراب في ألبومه الجديد، من بينهم كندريك لامار. وسبق لدريك أن وقع على عريضة تطالب بوقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وهو ما جعل تصريحاته الأخيرة تحظى بتفاعل واسع، خاصة مع استمرار الانتقادات الموجهة إلى المغني خالد منذ بداية الحرب بسبب التزامه الصمت تجاه القضية الفلسطينية





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