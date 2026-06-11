D93th Arab Parliamentary Union Conference Launched under Saudi Crown Prince's Patronage

The 93rd session of the Arab Parliamentary Union (APU) Conference was launched under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The conference, titled "Arab Parliamentary Vision for a More Stable and Sustainable Future", is being held virtually and aims to strengthen Arab solidarity and address critical issues, with a particular focus on the Palestinian cause.

تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين.. انطلاق أعمال الدورة التاسعة والثلاثين لمؤتمر الاتحاد البرلماني العربي – عبر الاتصال المرئيانطلقت عبر الاتصال المرئي أعمال الدورة التاسعة والثلاثين لمؤتمر الاتحاد البرلماني العربي برئاسة رئيس مجلس الشورى السعودي، تحت شعار رؤية برلمانية عربية لمستقبل أكثر استقراراً واستدامة، حيث جددت المملكة دعمها لحل الدولتين والقضية الفلسطينية، ورفض الاعتداءات الإيرانية، والتشديد على أمن الممرات البحرية… تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، انطلقت اليوم أعمال الدورة التاسعة والثلاثين لمؤتمر الاتحاد البرلماني العربي عبر الاتصال المرئي، الذي ينظمه مجلس الشورى والاتحاد البرلماني العربي.

وقال معالي رئيس مجلس الشورى، الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، خلال افتتاحه المؤتمر: يسرني أن أرحب بكم في أعمال هذه الدورة، برعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين، والتي تعكس اهتمام القيادة العربية بالعمل المشترك وتعزيز التعاون بين الدول العربية. أرفع أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي العهد بمناسبة النجاح المتميز لموسم حج عام 1447هـ.

كما ثمن الشيخ آل الشيخ مشاركة الحضور في المؤتمر، وأشار إلى أهمية استمرار العمل البرلماني المشترك في ظل التحديات التي تواجهها المنطقة. وتقدم بالشكر للرئاسة السابقة للاتحاد البرلماني العربي ممثلة في معالي إبراهيم بوغالي. إن مؤتمر الاتحاد البرلماني العربي، المنعقد تحت عنوان"رؤية عربية لمستقبل أكثر استقرارًا واستدامة", يأتي في مرحلة حرجة من تاريخ الأمة العربية، حيث يدعو إلى تعزيز التضامن العربي وحل القضايا المركزية، وعلى رأسها القضية الفلسطينية. وأكد على أهمية دعم حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني بحل الدولتين وإقامة دولته المستقلة





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Arab Parliamentary Union Conference Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud Palestinian Cause Arab Solidarity D93th Session

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