Druze Sheikh Calls for Syrian Partition and Break from Damascus

A Druze sheikh in southern Syria has called for the partition of Syria and secession from Damascus, expressing support for Israel and its government.

جدد حكمت الهجري، أحد مشايخ عقل الدروز بمحافظة السويداء جنوبي سوريا، الخميس، تحريضه على تقسيم الأراضي السورية والانسلاخ عن العاصمة دمشق، في تصريحات تضمنت محاولات واضحة لاستعطاف إسرائيل والاستقواء بها.

جاء ذلك في خطاب مصور، قال فيه: "خيارنا في الحرية وتقرير المصير ليس محلا للمقايضة ولا للولاءات المشروطة؛ فكرامة هذا الجبل (يقصد ما يُعرف بجبل الدروز جنوبي سوريا) فوق كل اعتبار، وحقوقه مستمدة من أصالة تاريخه وقوة حاضره". وأضاف: "مهما حاولت قوى الأمر الواقع فرض وصييتها بالإكراه والتضليل فلن تجد لها مكانا بيننا، وموقفنا راسخ ومحسوم: لا ولاية ولا قيادة على هذا الجبل إلا لمن يختاره أهله، ولن نسمح بأي تماد على أرضنا وكرامتنا".

وفي لهجة تحريضية على الحكومة السورية، قال الهجري: "طريقنا نحو الهدف واضح، ومطالبنا غير قابلة للتفاوض، ونحن متمسكين بمحاسبة حكومة دمشق الإرهابية (بحسب وصفه) على كل خروقاتها وجرائمها وفق القانون الدولي". وفي محاولة لاستعطاف تل أبيب والاستقواء بها، قال الهجري: "نخص بالشكر دولة إسرائيل حكومة وشعبا، وأهلنا وأبناء طائفتنا الأوفياء هناك، الذين لم يتأخروا يوما عن إسناد إخوتهم".

وللدروز في سوريا 3 مشايخ عقل، وهم مراجع دينية قد تختلف مواقفهم أحيانا؛ حكمت الهجري، وحمود الحناوي، ويوسف جربوع، بينما يُعد أتباع الهجري أقلية لا تمثل الموقف العام للطائفة. وسبق أن أثار أتباع الهجري، غضب سوريين، بعد طلبهم الوصاية من تل أبيب، عبر تنظيم مظاهرات أكثر من مرة رفعوا فيها العلم الإسرائيلي، وناشدوا رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية لبلادهم.

وليست هذه المرة الأولى التي يطالب فيها الهجري، ب"كيان مستقل" ويمتدح إسرائيل، إذ سبق أن شكر نتنياهو على تدخله عسكريا ضد الحكومة السورية عقب الأحداث التي شهدتها السويداء في يوليو/ تموز 2024. وتشهد المحافظة اتفاقا لوقف إطلاق النار منذ ذلك الشهر، عقب اشتباكات مسلحة بين عشائر بدوية ودروز خلقت مئات القتلى والجرحى. لكن مجموعات الهجري خرقت الاتفاق مرارا واستهدفت نقاطا عسكرية، بينما التزمت الحكومة به وسهلت عمليات إجلاء الراغبين ودخول المساعدات الإنسانية.

ومنذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد، تسعى الحكومة إلى فرض الأمن في سوريا، بينما تصر بعض المجموعات على بث الفوضى وحمل السلاح، وهو ما أكدت دمشق أنها لن تسمح به، مشددة على عزمها بسط سيطرتها على كامل أراضي البلاد





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Syria Druze Israel Partition Secession Support Government

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