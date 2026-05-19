Document reveals torture and abuse allegations against Libyan prison chief

Documents revealed by the International Criminal Court show that Khalid al-Hishri, the former head of a women's wing in a Libyan prison, was accused of torturing and abusing detainees. The allegations include the use of diseases as weapons, sexual abuse, and murder.

كشفت وثائق محكمة الجنايات الدولية أن الهيشري لم يقدم رداً رسمياً بعد على التهم المذكورة، لكن محاميه طلبوا من القضاة رفض التهم وطعنوا على اختصاص المحكمة في نظر هذه القضية.

وأُلقى القبض عليه في ألمانيا في يوليو/تموز 2025. كان معروفاً بأنه يعذب بلا رحمة. وذكر المدعون العامون أن خالد الهيشري (47 عاماً) كان يشرف على جناح النساء في سجن معيتيقة الذي يديره جهاز الردع لمكافحة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة في غرب ليبيا. وأضاف المدعون أن آلاف الضحايا اعتقلوا واحتجزوا دون أساس قانوني في ظروف غير إنسانية وتعرضوا للإساءة والتعذيب على نحو ممنهج.

وقالت نزهت شميم خان نائبة المدعي العام في بداية الجلسات التي تستمر ثلاثة أيام والمقرر أن تحدد التهم التي ستوجه للمشتبه به"كانونقلت عن أحد الشهود قوله إن الهيشري كان"من أسوأ المحرّضين على العنف". فيما أشار شاهد آخر إلى أنه كان يُلقَّب ب"ملك الموت". ولفتت شميم خان إلى أن"إحدى طرق التعذيب المفضّلة لديه، بحسب الشهادات، كانت إطلاق النار على الأشخاص خصوصا في الساق والركبة". كما كان"يعلّق الأشخاص وأيديهم مقيّدة خلف ظهورهم ويضربهم بالمجارف".

وتحدّثت نزهت ​شميم خان عن ظروف"لا يمكن تصوّرها" داخل السجن، مشيرة إلى أن الهيشري الذي كان مسؤولاً عن سجن النساء استخدم الأمراض"كسلاح" من خلال وضع المعتقلين في زنازين يُحتمل أن يُصابوا فيها بعدوى. وبيّنت أن المتهم كان يرتكب بنفسه عمليات اغتصاب وقتل وتعذيب بحقّ السجناء. وقال المدعون إن ​الهيشري ​اعتدى شخصياً على سجينات وعذebeن واغتصبهن في إطار نمط من التعذيب الجنسي.

وطلبوا من القضاة تأكيد 17 تهمة بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب، منها ​القتل والاغتصاب والاضطهاد والاستعباد من فبراير/شباط 2015 حتى أوائل 2020. في المقابل، جلس الهيشري الذي ارتدى سترة وربطة عنق زرقاوين من دون إبداء تأثر يُذكر، مكتفياً أحياناً بالإيماء برأسه. وكشفت وثائق المحكمة أن الهيشري لم يقدم رداً رسمياً بعد على التهم المذكورة، لكن محاميه طلبوا من القضاة رفض التهم وطعنوا على اختصاص المحكمة في نظر هذه القضية.

وسيُعقد الجلسات التي تستمر حتى الخميس في مقر المحكمة في لاهاي، في إطار"تأكيد التهم" الموجهة إلى الهيشري، وليس لمحاكمته. وسينظر القضاة في ما إذا كانت الأدلة كافية للمضيّ قُدماً في محاكمة كاملة، إذ لا يزال أمام هيئة المحكمة 60 يوماً لاتخاذ القرار إمّا بتأكيد التهم أو إسقاط القضية والإفراج عن الهيشري، أو تعديل التهم الموجهة إليه. وإذا أكد القضاة التهم، فقد تصبح قضية الهيشري أول محاكمة أمام المحكمة الجنائية الدولية تركز على ليبيا.

وتنظر المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في مزاعم واعتقلت إيطاليا في يناير/كانون الثاني 2025 لفترة وجيزة شخصاً آخر، وهو أسامة المصري نجيم، تشتبه المحكمة الجنائية الدولية بارتكابه جرائم حرب على صلة بسجن معيتيقة، لكنها أطلقت سراحه وعاد إلى ليبيا، مما أثار استنكاراً





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International Criminal Court Khalid Al-Hishri Libyan Prison Torture And Abuse Allegations Sexual Abuse Murder

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