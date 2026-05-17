Donald Trump Defends His Love for Fast Food, Claims High-Calorie Diet Explains His Health and Energy

President Donald Trump has defended his love for fast food, claiming that his high-calorie diet explains his health and energy levels, despite criticism of his age and physical fitness. He has also claimed that he feels better than he did 50 years ago, attributing it to his unhealthy lifestyle.

يفاجئ مجدداً بنظرية غير مألوفة، وهذه المرة حول ما يأكلهذكرت صحيفة"إسرائيل اليوم"، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يدافع علنًا عن حبه للوجبات السريعة، مدعيًا أن نظامه الغذائي عالي السعرات الحرارية قد يفسر صحته ونشاطه، على الرغم من الانتقادات المستمرة المحيطة بعمره ولياقته البدنية.

وقال ترامب إنه يشعر بأنه"في حالة بدنية ممتازة"، رغم أنه نادراً ما يمارس الرياضة ويؤكد أنه لا يمارسها إلا"لمدة دقيقة واحدة يومياً". وأضاف، أنه يشعر اليوم بنفس شعوره قبل 50 عاماً، بل وأفضل، عازيا ذلك بشكل رئيسي إلى العوامل الوراثية ونمط حياته الخامل. وأضاف "أعرف أشخاصًا يتناولون أفضل أنواع الطعام. يذهبون إلى المطاعم، ويأكلون الكرفس وما شابه.

أما أنا فأتناول شرائح اللحم وكل شيء آخر". وتابع،"أعرف الكثير من الناس الذين لا يفعلون شيئًا سوى الحفاظ على وزنهم وما إلى ذلك، وفي النهاية يموتون، بينما نحن هنا، وأشعر أنني بحالة جيدة". كما أنه يطلب الطعام من ماكدونالدز وكنتاكي، ويتناول شرائح اللحم المطبوخة جيدًا مع الكاتشب، ويحتفظ بعلب البسكويت مثل أوريو وفيينا فينجرز في متناول يده.

كما ورد أنه يشرب كميات كبيرة من مشروب دايت كوك، حيث تشير بعض التقارير إلى أنه يشرب ما يصل إلى 12 علبة يومياً، بل إنه استخدم زرًا أحمر في المكتب البيضاوي لطلب مشروبه المفضل. ويُقال إن ترامب مولعٌ بالحلويات فخلال ولايته الأولى، أفادت التقارير أنه كان يحصل على مغرفتين من آيس كريم الفانيليا في حفلات العشاء الرسمية، بينما يحصل ضيوفه على مغرفة واحدة فقط.

وبحسب العديد من المنشورات، يميل ترامب أيضاً إلى تخطي وجبة الإفطار، وأحياناً لا يأكل لمدة 14-16 ساعة قبل تناول وجبة عشاء كبيرة. وأثار نهجه غير التقليدي في مجال الصحة جدلاً دبلوماسياً فقد أفادت التقارير أن مستشاريه نصحوه بعدم تقديم الوجبات السريعة للملك تشارلز الثالث خلال زيارته للبيت الأبيض، خشية أن يتعارض ذلك مع معتقدات الملك البريطاني الصحية. وقال ترامب إنه يفضل أحياناً عدم ارتداء سترة واقية من الرصاص لأنه لا يريد أن يبدو"أكثر وزناً بحوالي 20 رطلاً"





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Donald Trump Fast Food High-Calorie Diet Health And Fitness Unhealthy Lifestyle

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