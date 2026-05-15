Dollar Holds Multiple Currencies Against Turbulent Market

The US dollar, which is considered a safe haven, led the market against volatile currency movements in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. The dollar climbed to its highest levels in almost 3 months due to the US inflation report. Although the war in the Middle East affected prices and created new conditions for banks, markets still consider the dollar a secure investment. The ceo of Marcus and Morgan Stanley believe that the war will not have a significant impact on the dollar in the long run.

تحمل مجموعة الأوراق النقدية للعملة الدولار الأمريكي ذات الفئات المختلفة. تحتل الدولار أفضل أداء أسبوعي له في أكثر من ثلاثة أشهر، بعدما أظهرت بيانات أمريكية استمرار ضغوط الأسعار قد تدفع مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى رفع أسعار الفائدة في العام المقبل.

ارتفع مؤشر العملة الأمريكية بنسبة 1.2% هذا الأسبوع، مسجلاً أفضل أداء منذ الأسبوع المنتهي في 6 مارس، ويحمل ذلك مسؤولي الفيدرالي على دعوة ضغوط الأسعار على البلاد. وقد باتت أسواق المال ترجح الآن رفع الفائدة الأمريكية هذا العام، في تحول كبير مقارنةً بتسعير الأسواق قبل شهر، حين كانت التوقعات تميل نحو تيسير السياسة النقدية





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US Dollar Safe Haven Inflation Report Currency Movements Middle East War Euro Sterling Safe Haven

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