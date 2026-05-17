Dollars strengthen in Egypt, reaching highest levels in 2025; Fitch expects foreign currency reserves to decline

The price of the dollar in Egypt rose by 1% at the beginning of the week's trading today, with the American currency returning to trade above 53 pounds in most Egyptian banks. The dollar experienced fluctuations below the 53-pound level during last week's trading, with varying rates of hot money inflows into Egyptian debt instruments, but the pound fell again against the dollar at record high levels.

The price of the dollar in Egypt rose by 1% at the beginning of the week's trading today, with the American currency returning to trade above 53 pounds in most Egypt ian banks.

The dollar experienced fluctuations below the 53-pound level during last week's trading, with varying rates of hot money inflows into Egyptian debt instruments, but the pound fell again against the dollar at record high levels. According to a report prepared by `Al Arabiya Business`, the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Suez Canal Bank, `SIB`, and Kuwait Finance House at 53.35 pounds for buying and 53.45 pounds for selling.

The lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at Emirates NBD Bank at 52.75 pounds for buying and 52.85 pounds for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt and the Arab African International Bank, the dollar was priced at 53.26 pounds for buying and 53.36 pounds for selling.

In the banks of Egypt, `Next`, National Bank of Kuwait, Faisal Islamic Bank, `Mid Bank`, the United Bank, `HSBC`, and the Industrial Development Bank, the dollar was priced at 53.25 pounds for buying and 53.35 pounds for selling. At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar was 52.83 pounds for buying and 52.97 pounds for selling





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