Digital Purchases Transition: From Seasonal to Daily, Transforming Nature of Business and Currency

The shift from seasonal to daily digital purchases has transformed the nature of business, accompanied by a significant shift in currency through a multitude of subscription and e-commerce applications catering to all household needs, including grocery shopping for entertainment. This type of spending not only affects monthly budgets but also disrupts the formation of capital for individuals, as funds intended for instant digital consumption are transformed into wasted opportunities, hindering families from building investment assets or securing sustainable financial stability. From an economic perspective, the price of goods through delivery apps is subject to a model known as 'cumulative service pricing'. Comparing a meal worth 50 riyals at a direct-to-door store to 85 riyals through an app, this is not just an increase in price but the addition of 'complex layers of intermediaries' that absorb up to 70% of the original product's value as logistics and operational fees. According to McKinsey reports, the 'last mile' issue, which is the distance from the store to the customer's door, accounts for only 53% of the total supply chain cost. In the local market, the final consumer bears this entire cost, adding to platform fees ranging from 15% to 25%.

تحولت المشتريات الرقمية من طلبات موسمية إلى مشتريات يومية لا تتوقف من خلال تحول جميع القطاعات للبيع الرقمي، وهو ما خلق تحولا في طبيعة الأعمال، مترافقا مع تحول كبير في طبيعة الصرف من خلال مجموعة كبيرة من الاشتراكات والتطبيقات الإلكترونية التي تغطي جميع احتياجات الأسرة من مشتريات السوبر ماركت للترفيه.

هذا النوع من الإنفاق لا يقتصر أثره على الميزانيات الشهرية فحسب، بل يمتد ليعطل آليات تكوين الرأسمال للأفراد، حيث تتحول المبالغ الموجهة للاستهلاك الرقمي اللحظي إلى تكاليف فرصة ضائعة تحرم الأسر من بناء أصول استثمارية أو تأمين ملاءة مالية مستدامة. من الناحية الاقتصادية، يخضع سعر السلعة عبر تطبيقات التوصيل لنموذج يُعرف بـ«التسعير التراكمي للخدمة».

عند مقارنة سعر وجبة بقيمة 50 ريالا في «نقطة البيع المباشرة» مقابل 85 ريالا عبر التطبيق، فإننا لا نتحدث هنا عن مجرد «زيادة سعر»، بل عن إضافة «طبقات معقدة من الوسطاء» يمتصون ما يصل إلى 70 % من القيمة الأصلية للسلعة كرسوم لوجستية وتشغيلية. وتشير تقارير لشركة «ماكينزي» إلى أن معضلة «الميل الأخير» وهي المسافة من المتجر إلى باب العميل ــ تمثل وحدها 53 % من إجمالي كلفة سلاسل الإمداد.

في السوق المحلي، يُحمل المستهلك النهائي هذه الكلفة بالكامل، مضافا إليها عمولات المنصات التي تتراوح ما بين 15 % إلى 25 %





AlwatanSA / 🏆 22. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Digital Purchases Transformation Of Business Currency Shift Cumulative Service Pricing Last Mile Issue Platform Fees Subscription Applications E-Commerce Applications Grocery Shopping Entertainment Investment Assets Financial Stability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rise of Controversy over Medical Information on Social Media: A Public Health ConcernThe rise of misinformation and controversy on social media regarding medical information poses a significant public health concern. As the nature of public discourse shifts towards shock-value and sensationalism, individuals may be drawn to information that challenges conventional wisdom and authorities, instead of relying on credible sources of medical knowledge.

Read more »

Saudi Finance Ministry, National Investment Fund appoint H.I.G. Corp to align with international financial institutions in Saudi bond marketThe appointment of H.I.G. Corp by the Saudi Finance Ministry and the National Investment Fund reflects the growing importance of Islamic finance markets in global financial systems, highlighting their role as a key indicator of economic stability and a magnet for international capital. The move signifies a transition in the nature of the bond market, shifting from an emphasis on issuing instruments and meeting financing needs to a focus on building a robust, liquid, and efficient trading environment, with key factors such as liquidity, pricing efficiency, and investor diversity now playing a crucial role. The appointment of H.I.G. Corp, a prominent and seasoned international player, will further enhance the Saudi bond market's appeal to a broader range of global investors, while also bolstering the efficiency of international capital flows into the Saudi financial system.

Read more »

Chinese Dinner Menu for Trump-Xi Meeting Features Special DishesThe Chinese dinner menu for the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump included a limited selection of Chinese dishes, some of which were specially designed to cater to Trump's taste. The menu included dishes like 'Crispy Duck Eggplant' and 'Spicy Beef Skewers,' as well as 'Baked Beijing Duck' and 'Seasonal Vegetables.' Additionally, there was a 'Slow-cooked Salmon' with chili sauce and a 'Breaded Pork Tenderloin'.

Read more »

US-China Summit: Tensions Over Iran War and Energy SecurityThe US-China summit, held amidst a complex international landscape of military and political tensions, focused on the repercussions of the ongoing war between the US and Iran. The conflict has significantly altered the balance of power in the Middle East, transforming it into a battleground for a global power struggle between the US and China. The two leaders agreed to maintain the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure global energy security, but their differing views on the transformation of the waterway into a permanent military zone and the freedom of navigation were starkly evident.

Read more »

Palestinian Sisters Transform Trash into Eco-Friendly Bricks, Win Environmental AwardTwo Palestinian sisters from Gaza have won an environmental award for transforming waste into eco-friendly bricks, inspired by the destruction of their home during the conflict. They plan to use their prize money to teach others how to make the bricks and promote self-reliance in the rebuilding process.

Read more »

The Rise of the AI-Driven Company: Billionaires Without EmployeesThe rise of AI-driven companies, where a single founder manages businesses generating millions of dollars, is transforming the traditional concept of success in the business world. This shift is redefining the global economy, with Singapore emerging as a prime destination for such companies due to its advanced digital infrastructure and flexible regulations.

Read more »