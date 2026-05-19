Decline in Japanese Government Bond Prices as Focus Turns to Fiscal Supplementary Budget

The article highlights the decline in Japanese government bond prices, particularly for long-term bonds, following a weaker-than-expected market reception for the supplementary budget proposal. The central bank's currency and rate decisions are also mentioned as key factors influencing the bond prices.

انخفاض أسعار السندات الحكومية اليابانية مع تحول التركيز إلى الموازنة الإضافية انخفاضت أسعار السندات الحكومية اليابانية يوم الثلاثاء، متراجعةً عن مكاسبها المبكرة، في ظل ترقب المستثمرين تفاصيل موازنة الإضافية المزمعة للحكومة وقرار بنك اليابان المرتقب بشأن السياسة النقدية.

وانخفض سعر السند القياسي لأجل 10 سنوات، مما رفع عائده بمقدار 4.5 نقطة أساسية إلى 2.785 في المائة من أدنى مستوى له خلال اليوم عند 2.710 في المائة. كما تراجع عائد السندات لأجل خمس سنوات، حيث ارتفع بمقدار 2.5 نقطة أساس إلى 2.010 في المائة، بعد أن انخفض إلى 1.985 في المائة في وقت سابق من الجلسة





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japanese Government Bonds Fiscal Supplementary Budget Central Bank Bond Prices Currency Rate Decisions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

War in the Gulf boosts the yield on Japanese government bondsThe heightened tensions in the region due to the ongoing war between Iran and the countries it targeted have led to increased uncertainty in financial markets, with oil prices surging and the prospect of higher inflation looming. This, in turn, has driven investors to seek safety in higher yielding government bonds. The war has also led to speculation about increased debt issuance in Japan to offset the economic shock caused by the conflict.

Read more »

Japan grappling with economic pressures amid new debt issuanceJapan, under economic pressure, is considering additional debt issuance to fuel a supplementary budget aimed at mitigating the severe impacts of the Iran war and escalating tensions in the Middle East. This move, coinciding with rising global energy prices, has sparked a severe selling spree in Japanese stock and bond markets, raising concerns about a possible 'violent market sell-off' or 'triple negative' event, which includes a decline in stock prices, bond values, and the yen's value. The situation has forced the Japanese central bank to consider raising interest rates to maintain financial stability.

Read more »

War-torn Trade Woes: American Companies Suffered $25B in Decline, Analyst SaysAnalysts say the US-Iran conflict has resulted in a $25 billion decline for companies worldwide. Data shows companies at risk of supply chain disruptions, trade blockades, and soaring energy prices, with some taking drastic measures to mitigate losses, like raising prices and cutting production.

Read more »

First Platinum Surplus in Five Quarters Arises from Declines in Investment Demand and Expectations of Increased Inflation and Oil PricesThe news reports on the first platinum surplus in five quarters, experienced during the period from January to March 2026, amidst a decline in investment demand and rising expectations of increased inflation and oil prices. The surplus was recorded after platinum prices rose by 127% in 2025.

Read more »

Fundamental Factors Influencing Bond Market Sell-off Discussed During G7 Finance Ministers' MeetingThe latest sell-off in global bond markets is attributed to the impact of rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, as discussed during G7 finance ministers' meeting in Paris.

Read more »

Global Bond Market Correction and Inflation ConcernsThe global bond market experienced a severe correction after a wave of sell-offs and volatility, driven by rising borrowing costs and geopolitical tensions. The escalation of the Iran-US conflict and the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz have led to a surge in oil prices and increased borrowing costs. This has resulted in record-high interest rates for US Treasury bonds and record-high yields for Japanese and UK bonds. The impact of these rising interest rates on the cost of living and personal debt has led to concerns about the global economic outlook and the potential for a recession.

Read more »