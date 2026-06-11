Decline of Book Sales in Baghdad's Literary Street

The once vibrant street of literary books in Baghdad, known as the 'Street of Abu Talib al-Mutanabbi,' is now facing a decline in book sales. Despite the presence of numerous book stalls selling Arabic and English books, the number of books sold has significantly decreased.

في شارع المتنبي بوسط بغداد حيث يتردد تاريخيا هواة الكتب، يفترش حسين علي الرصيف بعشرات المؤلفات لبيعها، متأسفا على اندثار حب اقتناء الورق وتراجع مبيعاته في عصر الإنترنت.

وأكثر الأيام اكتظاظا في الشارع، "قبل 35 سنة، كنت أبيع أكثر من 50 كتابا في مثل هذا اليوم، لكنني أصبحت أبيع ما لا يزيد عن 5". في مرحلة الستينات وما بعدها وانتشار المطابع في لبنان الذي يتباهى بحريات أوسع من محيطه العربي، وثقافة العراقيين الموسومة، لكن هذه المقولة تبدو بعيدة اليوم.

في الشارع الذي أطلق عليه قبل نحو 100 عام اسم شاعر القرن العاشر أبو الطيب المتنبي، تنتشر عشرات أكشاك الكتب المليئة بكتب بالعربية والإنجليزية، وذلك بالقرب من المقاهي وملتقيات المثقفين. وترفع بعضها لافتات مكتوب عليها "الكتاب بألف دينار" (أي بأقل من دولار واحد)، لمحاولة استقطاب الزبائن، لكن دون جدوى، ويكتفي بعض روّاد الشارع بتصوير هذه الأكشاك مع الكتب.

البعثي ثم سقوطه جراء الغزو الأميركي في 2003، إضافة إلى السياسة بشكل عام واليوغا وعلم الفلك والزراعة والفنون والإسلام وعلم النفس والفلسفة وعلم الآثار. وبعضها الآخر ينهشه الاصفرار، وبينها دواوين شعر من العصر العباسي، بينها دواوين أبو نواس الذي يحمل شارع آخر في بغداد اسمه، ومجموعات قصصية شعبية عراقية وروسية وتركية، كما يمكن رؤية مجلّات علمية وفنّية قديمة بهتت أغلفتها أو تشقّقت.

ويقول علي إن من بين الكتب النادرة التي يمكن العثور عليها في شارع المتنبي، كتاب "الكنز العظيم" المقدّس الذي يتبعه الصابئة المندائيون، وهم أقلية دينية لها لغتها الخاصة ومنتشرة بشكل أساسي في العراق وإيران. ويؤكد الرجل السبعيني أنه يشعر "بالأسى لأنني أتعب دون أي ربح في المقابل"، مؤكدا أنه مستمرّ في عمله لأنه "اعتاد" عليه وعلى "لقاء أصدقاء قدماء يزورون المتنبّي".

ويُعتقد أن الكتابة ظهرت بشكلها الأول في جنوب العراق قبل نحو 5 آلاف عام، في مدينة أوروك الأثرية التي أصبحت اليوم معروفة باسم الوركاء وتقع في محافظة المثنى. ويقول مهندس الحاسوب عيسى عدنان (28 عاما) إنه لم يعد مهتما بقراءة الروايات وكتب الفلسفة كما كان في السابق "لأننا أصبحنا نعشق السرعة والإيجاز





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