Decision on Al-Dhessiyah and Al-Ahli Case: Final Ruling Dismissing Al-Dhessiyah Case and Upholding Al-Ahli's Decision

The Saudi Professional Football League has made a final decision in the ongoing dispute between Al-Dhessiyah and Al-Ahli, effectively ending the legal battle. The arbitrator decided to reject Al-Dhessiyah's appeal and uphold the previous decision made by the Al-Ahli team. This marks the closure of this long-standing issue, which has caused confusion and had a significant impact on both clubs' performances.

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Al-Dhessiyah Al-Ahli Professional Football League Arbitration Saudi Professional Football League Dispute Legal Battle Legal Proceedings Al-Dhessiyah And Al-Ahli Case Controversy National League

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