Death of Betty Broderick: A Tale of Murder, Divorce, and Mental Health

The death of Betty Broderick, a woman who was convicted of killing her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989, has sparked a long-standing debate about the nature of her crime and its impact on her mental health. The case, which has been the subject of books, films, and media coverage, has divided opinions, with some viewing her as a victim of circumstances and others as a perpetrator of a heinous crime.

11 مايو 2026 - 05:07 | آخر تحديث 11 مايو 2026 - 05:07في نهاية فصلٍ طويل من واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل في الولايات المتحدة، طُويت صفحة بيتي برودريك، التي ارتبط اسمها بجريمة قتل هزّت الرأي العام منذ أواخر الثمانينيات، بعد إعلان وفاتها عن عمر ناهز 78 عاماً.

وأفادت مصلحة السجون في ولاية كاليفورنيا، بحسب ما نقلته تقارير صحفية، أن برودريك توفيت الجمعة 8 مايو 2026، بعد نقلها من سجن النساء إلى مركز طبي إثر تدهور حالتها الصحية. تعود جذور القضية إلى 5 نوفمبر 1989، حين اقتحمت برودريك منزل زوجها السابق، المحامي دان برودريك، مستخدمة مفتاحاً حصلت عليه دون علمه، وأطلقت النار عليه وعلى زوجته الجديدة ليندا كولكينا أثناء نومهما، في واقعة صدمت المجتمع الأمريكي.

وجاءت الجريمة بعد خلافات قضائية حادة بين الطرفين، مرتبطة بالطلاق وحضانة أطفالهما الأربعة، في ظل اتهامات متبادلة وخيانة زوجية ارتبطت بعلاقة دان بمساعدته القانونية السابقة. وخلال محاكمتها، قالت برودريك إن رسالة تهديد من محامي زوجها كانت الشرارة التي فجّرت غضبها ودفعها لارتكاب الجريمة، في رواية بقيت محل جدل واسع حتى بعد صدور الحكم. وفي عام 1991، أُدينت بارتكاب جريمة قتل من الدرجة الثانية، وحُكم عليها بالسجن لمدة تراوح بين 32 عاماً كحد أدنى والمؤبد كحد أقصى.

لاحقاً، تحولت قصتها إلى محور أعمال إعلامية وكتب وأفلام، لتبقى مثار انقسام بين من اعتبرها مدانة بجريمة مكتملة الأركان، ومن رأى فيها ضحية لضغوط نفسية وانهيار عاطفي طويل. وأفاد ابنها الأصغر ريت برودريك أن حالتها الصحية تدهورت في السنوات الأخيرة داخل السجن، بعد إصابتها بكسور في الأضلاع أعقبها التهاب حاد أدى إلى تسمم في الدم.

وأوضح أن أبناءها الأربعة تواجدوا معها في أيامها الأخيرة، سواء بالحضور المباشر أو عبر الاتصال المرئي، مؤكداً أن الوفاة جاءت نتيجة أسباب طبيعية بعد تدهور صحي متدرج





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