Developing a Dynamic Light Sensitivity Component for Autonomous Vehicles and Robots

The research, led by a professor from the University of Pennsylvania, proposes a novel approach to address the challenge of autonomous vehicles and robots dealing with rapidly changing or mixed light and dark environments. Instead of solely relying on improving cameras or training algorithms, the team developed a small component that can dynamically adjust its light sensitivity based on the surrounding environment. This component, known as a 'photomemristor', is a miniature version of a memristor, a small electrical device that can store and sense light, converting it into an electrical current. Inspired by the human eye's ability to adjust to different light conditions, the researchers designed the photomemristor to change its behavior based on the light intensity, mimicking the way human cells respond to light.

خلال بحث جديد شارك فيه مهندس من جامعة ولاية بنسلفانيا، اقترح الباحثون طريقة مختلفة لمعالجة مشكلة تواجه السيارات ذاتية القيادة والروبوتات في كيفية التعامل مع بيئات تتغير فيها الإضاءة بسرعة أو تتداخل فيها مستويات الضوء والظلام.

بدلاً من الاعتماد فقط على تحسين الكاميرات أو تدريب الخوارزميات، اتجه الباحثون إلى تطوير مكوّن صغير قادر على تعديل حساسيته للضوء تبعاً للبيئة المحيطة. تم تصميم هذا المكوّن الجديد من قبل الفريق البحثي من خلال استخدام مادة بيودوت (PEDOT) وثاني أكسيد التيتانيوم. يتم استخدام ثاني أكسيد التيتانيوم لتخزين الضوء من البيئة المحيطة وتحوله إلى تيار كهربائي. يتم تأثير هذا التغير في قدرة المادة البلاستيكية على امتصاص الماء أو طرده من بنيتها.

في الظلام، يمتص المكوّن الماء بسرعة. وفي الضوء، يطرده ويجف تدريجياً. هذه الحركة بين الامتصاص والطرد تسمح للجهاز بتنظيم حساسيته للضوء بشكل ديناميكي





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Autonomous Vehicles Robots Light Sensitivity Photomemristor Dynamic Light Sensitivity Eye-Like Response Improving Perception Autonomous Vehicles Perception Robots Perception

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