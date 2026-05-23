Detention of 9576 suspected of violations of immigration, work, and border control law during past week

Police made concerted efforts and carried out joint operations to arrest all 9576 suspects in the past week. This action was aimed at stopping the entry of suspected criminals. A total of 1158 individuals tried to cross the border unlawfully into the country. The number of victims has been rising as well.

ضبط 9576 مخالفًا لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود بينهم 12 متورطًا في جرائم مخلة بالشرفخلال أسبوع.. ضبط 14487 مخالفًا بينهم 23 متورطًا في جرائم مخلة بالشرفضبط 14242 مخالفًا لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل بينهم 25 متوطًا في جرائم مخلة بالشرف أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 27/ 11/ 1447هـ الموافق 14/ 05/ 2026م إلى 03/ 12/ 1447هـ الموافق 20/ 05/ 2026م، عن النتائج التالية: أولاً: بلغ إجمالي المخالفين الذين تم ضبطهم بالحملات الميدانية الأمنية المشتركة في مناطق المملكة كافة (8943) مخالفًا، منهم (4638) مخالفًا لنظام الإقامة، و(2810) مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود، و(1495) مخالفًا لنظام العمل.

ثانيًا: بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (1158) شخصًا (38%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(61%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى (01%)، كما تم ضبط (54) شخصًا لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية. ثالثًا: تم ضبط (08) متورطين في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.. رابعًا: بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حاليًا لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (23679) وافدًا مخالفًا، منهم (22629) رجلاً، و(1050) امرأة.

خامسًا: تم إحالة (16402) مخالف لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة (1619) مخالفًا لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (9832) مخالفًا





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