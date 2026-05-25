Despite Escalating Military Tensions and Political Threats, Iran Maintains Its Regional and Nuclear Position, While US Retreats Towards a Peace Deal

The article discusses the ongoing military tensions and political threats between Iran and the US, as well as the potential peace deal between the two countries. It highlights the views of analysts on the current situation, including the impact of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the resilience of Iran's regional and nuclear position. The article also mentions the Israeli perspective on the conflict and the challenges faced by the Israeli military in achieving a clear military victory.

، رغم أشهر من التصعيد العسكري والتهديدات السياسية، تؤكد إيران على الحفاظ على موقعها الإقليمي والنووي، بينما تتراجع واشنطن تدريجيًا نحو خيار التسوية. وقال المحلل العسكري في صحيفة هآريس العبرية، عاموس هرئيل، إن الحديث المتزايد عن اتفاق محتمل بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران يعكس عمليًا‘انسحابًا أمريكيًا’ من الحرب، موضحًا أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لم تنجح في فرض الشروط التي أعلنتها مع بداية المواجهة.

وأشار هرئيل إلى أن سياسة‘الضغط الأقصى’ التي تبناها ترامب منذ انسحابه من الاتفاق النووي السابق لم توقف البرنامج النووي الإيراني، بل دفعت طهران إلى زيادة مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب، مؤكدًا أن القضايا المرتبطة بالصواريخ الباليستية والنفوذ الإيراني في المنطقة بقيت دون حل. وفي السياق ذاته، رأى المحلل السياسي في صحيفة يديعوت أحرنوت العبرية، ناحوم برنياع، أن إيران خرجت من الحرب في وضع أفضل مما توقعته إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، معتبرًا أن انتظار تل أبيب وواشنطن لما سيعلنه المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي بشأن الاتفاق المحتمل يمثل بحد ذاته‘إنجازًا لطهران’.

وأضاف أن الخطط الإسرائيلية لإضعاف النظام الإيراني أو إسقاطه لم تتحقق، بينما غرقت إسرائيل في حرب استنزاف متعددة الجبهات في غزة ولبنان، وسط تراجع قدرة الجيش على تحقيق حسم عسكري واضح. كما انتقد المحللان أداء رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، معتبرين أن الوعود التي أطلقها بشأن‘الانتصار الكامل’ لم تتحول إلى نتائج فعلية، في وقت تواصل فيه الجبهات المشتعلة استنزاف إسرائيل عسكريًا وسياسيًا





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