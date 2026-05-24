Despite significant advancements in organ transplantation, the prospect of brain or full-body transplantation remains out of reach for modern medicine due to the complexity of the nervous system and the difficulty of reconnecting the intricate neural networks within the brain and spinal cord. Scientists highlight the major challenge of not being able to restore normal neurological functions and motor control after reconnecting the central nervous system, unlike peripheral nerves that have limited regenerative capabilities. Additionally, previous animal experiments have not yielded long-term success, with animals surviving only a few days after brain or full-body transplantation. Researchers continue to explore stem cell technology and miniaturized neural networks as potential solutions for treating complex neurological disorders such as Parkinson's and spinal cord injuries, but full-body transplantation remains a distant dream.

الخوف من زراعة الدماغ أو الرأس الكامل لا يزال قائما، على الرغم من التقدم الكبير في عمليات زراعة الأعضاء البشرية، بسبب التعقيد الهائل للجهاز العصبي وصعوبة إعادة ربط الشبكات العصبية الدقيقة داخل الدماغ والحبل الشوكي.

علماء الأعصاب يؤكدون أن العقبة الأساسية تتمثل في عدم قدرة الجراحين حاليا على إعادة توصيل أعصاب الجهاز العصبي المركزي بطريقة تسمح باستعادة الوظائف الحيوية والإدراكية بشكل طبيعي، بخلاف الأعصاب الطرفية التي تمتلك قدرة محدودة على التجدد. تشير تقارير علمية إلى أن بعض المؤسسات الأمريكية تحتفظ برؤوس بشرية محفوظة بالتبريد، مع أمل في أن تتمكن التكنولوجيا مستقبلا من إعادة إحيائها أو زرعها في أجساد جديدة، إلا أن العلماء يعدون هذه الفكرة أقرب إلى التصورات النظرية منها إلى الواقع الطبي.

كما فشلت التجارب السابقة على الحيوانات في تحقيق نجاح حقيقي طويل الأمد، إذ لم تنج الكائنات التي خضعت لعمليات زرع رؤوس سوى أيام معدودة. يواصل الباحثون دراسة تقنيات الخلايا الجذعية والعضيات العصبية المصغرة، والتي قد تسهم مستقبلا في علاج أمراض عصبية معقدة مثل باركنسون وإصابات الحبل الشوكي، دون الوصول إلى زراعة دماغ كامل. كشفت شركتا «ميجافون» و«مكتب 1440» الروسيتان عن نظام اتصالات متنقل قادر على توفير شبكات 5G و4G في المناطق النائية دون الحاجة إلى أبراج.

كشفت دراسة حديثة أن مرض الكبد الدهني قد يكون مؤشرا خطيرا على زيادة احتمالات الإصابة بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية، بما في ذلك. ورغم الخطاب المتزايد حول الشمولية وتنوع معايير الجمال في صناعة الأزياء، كشفت دراسة حديثة أن «الجسم المثالي» الذي تروج له الموضة. تحل المملكة العربية السعودية ضيفَ شرفٍ في معرض كوالالمبور الدولي للكتاب 2026، الذي تُقام فعالياته خلال الفترة من 29 مايو إلى 7 يونيو.

لم يأتِ لقب «المزارع الصغير» الذي حظي به الطالب حسن ضياء أحمد عبادي من فراغ؛ فالعزيمة والشغف الموروث عن الأجداد قاداه، رغمًا عن صغر. تصدرت منطقة جازان مناطق المملكة في زيارة معارض الكتب خلال عام 2025، بنسبة بلغت 9.9%، فيما سجلت منطقة المدينة المنورة أعلى معدلات زيارة





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Brain Transplantation Full-Body Transplantation Complex Neurological Disorders Stem Cell Technology Miniaturized Neural Networks

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