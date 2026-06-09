Delta System Transforms Ukrainian Warfare

The Delta System, developed by the Ukrainian military, has revolutionized warfare by enabling real-time information sharing among different units. It has become a crucial tool in Ukraine's fight against Russia, integrating various military and intelligence units into a unified network.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A3%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%A8%D8%A7/5282198-%D8%AF%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%A7-%D8%A3%D9%84%D9%81-%D8%B9%D9%8A%D9%86-%D9%88%D8%A3%D8%B0%D9%86-%D8%A3%D9%88%D9%83%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%85%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AC%D9%87%D8%A9-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A7يقول عسكريون أوكرانيون إن «دلتا» غيّر أسلوب القتال جذرياً إذ باتت الوحدات المختلفة تتشارك المعلومات نفسها في الوقت الحقيقي (وزارة الدفاع الأوكرانية) آخر تحديث: 18:43-9 يونيو 2026 م ـ 23 ذو الحِجّة 1447 ه.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A3%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%A8%D8%A7/5282198-%D8%AF%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%A7-%D8%A3%D9%84%D9%81-%D8%B9%D9%8A%D9%86-%D9%88%D8%A3%D8%B0%D9%86-%D8%A3%D9%88%D9%83%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%85%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AC%D9%87%D8%A9-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B3%D9%8A%D8%A7يقول عسكريون أوكرانيون إن «دلتا» غيّر أسلوب القتال جذرياً إذ باتت الوحدات المختلفة تتشارك المعلومات نفسها في الوقت الحقيقي (وزارة الدفاع الأوكرانية) آخر تحديث: 18:43-9 يونيو 2026 م ـ 23 ذو الحِجّة 1447 ه





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