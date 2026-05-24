Cauder of security forces for facilities inspects the readiness of forces for Hajj season 1447 AH

The leader of the security forces for facilities inspected the complete readiness of the participating forces in this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, emphasizing the coordination between the forces and the security sectors, the organization of movement of people and vehicles, and the support for other security sectors.

The Commander of the Security Forces for Facilities, Brigadier Engineer Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Mughaiseeb, visited the complete readiness of the participating forces in this year's Hajj season 1447 AH.

He inspected the readiness of the security and organizational plans, as well as the resources allocated to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah. The inspection emphasized the coordination between the forces and the security sectors, the organization of movement of people and vehicles, and the support for other security sectors





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Hajj Haji Season 1447 AH Security Forces For Facilities Security Planning Organization Of Movement Support For Sectors

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