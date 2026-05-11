Call to Speed Up Four-Day Workweek in UK After Links to Obesity

Experts from Britain and international stakeholders call for rapid implementation of four-day workweek system in the UK, as a recent scientific study has linked long working hours to obesity. The international study, presented in the European Obesity Congress in Istanbul, compared work patterns and obesity rates among 33 OECD countries from 1990 to 2022. It found that a 1% decrease in annual working hours is linked to a 0.16% decrease in obesity rates. Key factors remained unclear, but experts postulated that less time for sports, increased mental distress, and increased cortisol levels for long working hours were behind the relationship. One of the main conclusions from the study was that a more balanced lifestyle positively impacts health, including less stress, healthier eating habits, and more exercise.

12 مايو 2026 - 02:33 | آخر تحديث 12 مايو 2026 - 02:33 داو ايريي في بريطانيا يوصون بتسريع تطبيق نظام أسبوع عمل مكون من أربعة أيام، وقد ربطت دراسة علمية حديثة بين ساعات العمل الطويلة وزيادة معدلات السمنة.

وخلصت الدراسة الدولية التي عرضت في المؤتمر الأوروبي للسمنة المنعقد في اسطنبول، الى ان الدول التي تشهد ساعات عمل سنوية أطول مثل الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكولومبيا تسجل معدلات سمنة أعلى مقارنة بدول أخرى. وقارنت الدراسة انماط العمل وانتشار السمنة في 33 دولة في منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية خلال الفترة من 1990 الى 2022، ووجدت ان خفض ساعات العمل السنوية بنسبة 1% يرتبط بانخفاض معدلات السمنة بنسبة 0.16%....

كتب الدكتور براديبا كورالي جيدارا من جامعة كوينزلاند الأسترالية والمؤلفة الرئيسية للدراسة: عندما يعيش الناس حياة أكثر توازناً، تتحسن حياتهم.. فهم أقل توتراً...





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Four-Day Workweek Long Working Hours Obesity Rates Mental Distress Balanced Lifestyle German Conceptualization Of Work Protesta Sickness Unterm Hakenkreuz Arbeit

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