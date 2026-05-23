California Chemical Plant Fire Forces Evacuations, Raises Fears of Catastrophic Explosion

Firefighters in California warned of a dangerous chemical plant fire on Saturday, prompting mass evacuations and raising fears of a catastrophic explosion. The incident involved a tank containing 26,000 liters of a flammable liquid used in the production of plastics, and firefighters were concerned about the potential for an additional, larger tank to explode.

حذّر رجال الإطفاء السبت من ارتفاع حرارة خزان مواد كيميائية سامة في كاليفورنيا، مما زاد من مخاوف انفجار كارثي أجبر عشرات الآلاف من سكان الولاية على إخلاء منازلهم.

وصدرت أوامر بإجلاء نحو 40 ألف شخص في منطقة غاردن غروف بمقاطعة أورانج جنوب شرق لوس أنجليس الجمعة، بسبب تسرب من ويحتوي الخزان على 26 ألف لتر من ميثيل ميثاكريلات، وهو سائل قابل للاشتعال يُستخدم في صناعة البلاستيك، وحذّر رجال الإطفاء من خطورة الوضع. وقال قائد العمليات في مكان الحادث كريغ كوفي السبت إن فريق طوارئ توجه إلى المنطقة ليلًا، سعيا لتحييد خطر "الانفجار المحتمل" الذي قد يشكله خزان إضافي سعته أكثر من 55 ألف لتر في حال انفجار الخزان البالغة سعته26 ألف لتر.

وتمكن الفريق من معاينة مقياس الحرارة على الخزان الرئيسي. وأضاف في مقطع مصور نُشر على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي "يؤسفني أن أبلغكم أن الحرارة وصلت إلى 32 درجة. صباح أمس، كانت 25 درجة عندما غادرنا. وترتفع درجة الحرارة بمعدل درجة واحدة تقريبا كل ساعة، وهذا هو الخبر السيئ".

وأظهرت لقطات جوية نشرتها محطات تلفزة محلية رش الخزان البالغة سعته 128 ألف لتر بخراطيم من المياه. وقالت وكالة حماية البيئة الأميركية إن ميثيل ميثاكريلات مادة مهيِجة للجلد والعينين والأغشية المخاطية لدى البشر. وتعمل السلطات على وضع حواجز لمنع المواد السامة من تلويث مجاري مياه الأمطار والأنهار التي تصب في المحيط. وحذر منشور على موقع الوكالة من "آثار على التنفس لدى البشر بعد التعرض لاستنشاق حاد (على مدى قصير) أو مزمن (على مدى طويل)"





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California Chemical Plant Fire Evacuations Flammable Liquid Plastic Production Potential Explosion

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