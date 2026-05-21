CNN: Egypt's Foreign Minister on Restoring Trust between Gulf States and Iran

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, discusses the need to restore trust between Gulf States and Iran and describes former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim's intervention as a wise and considered move. He also mentions the impact of the US President's decision to delay military action against Iran, which was influenced by the intervention of Gulf leaders.

وزير خارجية مصر لـ CNN : علينا استعادة الثقة بين دول الخليج وإيرانوصف رئيس الوزراء القطري الأسبق، الشيخ حمد بن جاسم، "تدخل" بعض قادة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ودعوتهم ل"مواصلة المفاوضات والجهود السلمية" لتسوية الأزمة الإيرانية بأنه "تصرف يتسم بالحكمة و بعد النظر".

وقال الشيخ حمد بن جاس، الأربعاء، عبر منصة "إكس" (تويتر سابقا): " كان تدخل بعض قادة دول مجلس التعاون ودعوتهم لمواصلة المفاوضات والجهود السلمية لتسوية الأزمة التي وضعنا فيها نحن في دول مجلس التعاون تصرفا يتسم بالحكمة وبعد النظر". وأضاف: "فلو لم يحدث هذا التدخل لإعطاء الوقت الكافي لجهود التسوية السلمية فسوف يجد الجميع أنفسهم بعد انتهاء الحرب يخوضون مفاوضات طويلة ومعقدة وفي ظروف مختلفة أصعب مما نحن فيه الآن".

وتابع: "من المهم أن تستمر المفاوضات والجهود السلمية وتتوفر الفرصة كاملة ويمارس كل ضغط دولي مطلوب للوصول إلى نتائج مرضية للطرفين بما يؤدي إلى رفع الحصار الذي فرض على دول مجلس التعاون". وكان الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب أعلن، الثلاثاء، أنه كان على وشك شنّ ضربات جديدة على إيران قبل أن يؤجل الهجوم الذي كان مقررًا، بناءً على طلب عدد من دول الخليج. وقال ترامب للصحفيين في البيت الأبيض: "كنت على بُعد ساعة واحدة فقط؛ كنا على أتم الاستعداد للانطلاق.

كان من المفترض أن يتم ذلك الآن". وكان ترامب ذكر، عبر منصته "تروث سوشيال", الاثنين، أنه أجّل الهجوم بعد أن حثّه قادة الإمارات والسعودية وقطر على "التريث أملاً في دفع المفاوضات نحو حل دبلوماسي". وقال: "كنت على بُعد ساعة واحدة من اتخاذ قرار الهجوم اليوم. لقد سمعوا بقراري وقالوا: سيدي، هل يمكنك منحنا يومين إضافيين لأننا نعتقد أنهم يتصرفون بعقلانية؟

". وأضاف ترامب أنه مستعد للانتظار حتى وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع لمعرفة ما إذا كانت تلك المحادثات ستُحرز تقدمًا، لكنه استمر في التحذير من أنه قد يستأنف العمليات القتالية، وقال عن إيران: "قد نضطر إلى توجيه ضربة قوية أخرى لهم"، فإن قادة قطر والسعودية والإمارات، اضغطوا على الولايات المتحدة للتريث في شنّ أي عمل عسكري، وانتظار التوصل إلى حل دبلوماسي.

وقال المصدر إن الطلب مرتبط بتوقع رد إيران على دول الخليج إذا استأنف ترامب القصف، كما فعلت طهران في بداية الحر





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Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Gulf States Iran Trust Military Action US President CNN Intervention Wise Move Considered Move Impact Delayed Military Action Influenced By Intervention Gulf Leaders US President's Decision Military Action Against Iran US President's Decision To Delay Military Acti US President's Decision To Delay Military Acti

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