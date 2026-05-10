CNN Reports on Rising Influence of Hardline Faction in Iran

CNN has revealed the rising influence of a hardline faction within Iran that is working to obstruct opportunities for reaching an agreement with the United States, at a time when negotiations aimed at ending the war between Washington and Tehran are faltering.

كشفت شبكة CNN عن تصاعد نفوذ تيار متشدد داخل إيران يعمل على عرقلة فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الولايات المتحدة، في وقت تتعثر فيه المفاوضات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من شهرين بين واشنطن وطهران.

وبحسب التقرير، فإن جماعة تُعرف داخلياً باسم «جبهة بايداري» كثّفت تحركاتها عبر الإعلام والبرلمان والشارع الإيراني للتحريض ضد أي تسوية مع الولايات المتحدة، معتبرة أن «طهران لن تحصل على اتفاق جيد إلا عبر هزيمة واشنطن». ويعزز التقرير تصريحات سابقة للرئيس الأمريكيدونالد ترمب ووزير خارجيته ماركو روبيو، تحدثا فيها عن وجود انقسامات حادة داخل النظام الإيراني بعد أسابيع من الحرب.

وتُصنَّف «جبهة بايداري» ضمن أكثر التيارات الإيرانية تشدداً، إذ ترى نفسها حامية لمبادئ ثورة 1979، وترفض أي انفتاح سياسي أو تفاهمات مع الغرب، خصوصاً الولايات المتحدة. ورغم محاولات طهران إظهار التماسك الداخلي خلال الحرب، يرى كثير من المنتمين لهذا التيار أن مجرد التفكير في اتفاق مع واشنطن يمثل «استسلاماً سياسياً»





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Iran United States CNN Hardline Faction War Negotiations Agreement Tehran Washington CNN Report Rising Influence Hardline Faction In Iran War Between Washington And Tehran Negotiations Aimed At Ending The War Faltering CNN Has Revealed The Rising Influence Of A Har At A Time When Negotiations Aimed At Ending The Wa

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