Cuba has been acquiring military drones and discussing plans to use them against US assets, according to classified intelligence shared with Axios. The report mentions that Cuba has received drones from Russia and Iran and has been seeking additional support from Moscow. The US is preparing to charge the former Cuban President, Raúl Castro, with crimes related to the incident of US planes being shot down in the 1990s. The US also conducted an operation in Venezuela to detain President Nicolás Maduro and transfer him to the US for drug trafficking charges.

بلا أي مبرر، وذلك عقب تقرير نشره موقع"أكسيوس" الأمريكي تحدث عن مناقشات كوبية تتعلق باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة ضد الولايات المتحدة. الأمريكي خلال الأشهر الماضية، خاصة على واردات الوقود، الأمر الذي أدى إلى أزمة حادة في شبكة الكهرباء وانقطاعات واسعة للتيار، إلى جانب تفاقم الأزمة الصحية ونقص المستلزمات الطبية.

Like any country, Cuba has the right to defend itself against external aggression. It is called self-defense, and it is protected by International Law and the UN Charter. وبحسب التقرير الأمريكي، الذي استند إلى مسؤول في البيت الأبيض لم يكشف عن هويته، فإن أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية رصدت حصول كوبا على أكثر من 300 طائرة مسيّرة، إضافة إلى مناقشات داخلية حول سيناريوهات لاستهداف قاعدة غوانتانامو الأمريكية وسفن حربية أمريكية، فضلا عن مدينة كي ويست بولاية فلوريدا، في حال اندلاع مواجهة عسكرية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن هافانا بدأت منذ عام 2023 بالحصول على طائرات مسيّرة من روسيا وإيران، كما طلبت دعماً إضافياً من موسكو خلال الأشهور الأخيرة، مضيفا أن اعتراضات استخبارية أظهرت محاولة كوبا الاستفادة من التجربة الإيرانية في مواجهة الولايات المتحدة، بما في ذلك استخدام المسيّرات وإدارة المواجهات البحرية. وردت السفارة الكوبية بالتأكيد على أن"من حق كوبا، كأي دولة ذات سيادة، الدفاع عن نفسها ضد أي عدوان خارجي".

وفي السياق ذاته، قال الصحفي المتخصص في شؤون أمريكا اللاتينية خوسيه لويس غرانادوس سيخا، إن امتلاك كوبا لقدرات دفاعية حديثة"أمر منطقي" في ظل الضغوط الأمريكية المستمرة، معتبرا أن المسيّرات قد تشكل وسيلة ردع فعالة أمام أي تهديد خارجي. ورغم أن تقرير"أكسيوس" أقر في نهايته بأن المسؤولين الأمريكيين لا يعتقدون أن كوبا تمثل"تهديدا وشيكا"، فإنه تحدث عن نقاشات داخلية كوبية تتعلق ب"حرب المسيّرات" في حال تعرض الجزيرة لهجوم أمريكي، ما عزز المخاوف من وجود توجه داخل واشنطن لتصعيد جديد ضد هافانا.

خلال الحرب على إيران، حين برر الضربات الأمريكية ضد طهران بالحديث عن"الردع الاستباقي", وهو ما اعتبره منتقدون محاولة متكررة لتبرير التدخلات العسكرية الأمريكية





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Cuba Military Drones US International Law UN Charter Self-Defense External Aggression Russia Iran Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Drug Trafficking Charges

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