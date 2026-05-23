Cuba back on Washington's radar amid US presidential shift

Kuba moves back to the forefront of Washington's strategic focus under the new US administration, as the Biden administration has signaled a tougher stance towards Cuba and the island nation's ally, Venezuela. With the Biden administration poised to push for reforms in Cuba, there's a sense of uncertainty as to how and when the US would proceed.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9%E2%80%8B/5276359-%D9%83%D9%88%D8%A8%D8%A7-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%85%D8%B1%D9%85%D9%89-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A8%E2%80%A6-%D9%87%D9%84-%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%B2%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%A9%D9%8B-%D9%84%D9%84%D8%B5%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%9Fمسيرة مؤيدة للرئيس الكوبي السابق راؤول كاسترو في هافانا (أ.

ب) تعود كوبا إلى واجهة الصراع مع الولايات المتحدة، ولكن هذه المرة في ظل إدارة أميركية أكثر تشدداً يقودها الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي يبدو عازماً على إعادة رسم خريطة النفوذ في نصف الكرة الغربي بالقوة الاقتصادية، وربما العسكرية أيضاً.





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