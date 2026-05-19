Cuba Warns of 'Bloodbath' as US Tensions Rise

The Cuban government accused the US of trying to create a pretext for military intervention after the US imposed sanctions on Cuba's intelligence agency and nine Cuban citizens, including ministers of communications, energy, and justice. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned of a 'bloodbath' if the US were to attack Cuba, while the US government accused the Cuban government of prioritizing its ideology and wealth over the welfare of its people and of supporting espionage, military, and terrorist activities.

حذر الرئيس الكوبي ميغيل دياز كانيل من حصول 'حمام دم' إذا هاجمت الولايات المتحدة بلاده، بينما فرضت إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب عقوبات على جهاز المخابرات الرئيسي في الجزيرة الشيوعية وكبار قادته، وسط تصاعد التوترات بين الخصمين اللدودين.

وتتهم الحكومة الكوبية واشنطن بمحاولة خلق ذريعة للتدخل العسكري بعدما حاولت أولاً 'خنق' اقتصاد كوبا بالحصار. وغداة نشر تقرير ينقل عن مسؤولين استخباريين أميركيين أن كوبا حصلت على أكثر من 300 مسيرة عسكرية من روسيا وإيران، وأنها تدرس استخدامها ضد أهداف أميركية، أكد كانيل على حق كوبا في الدفاع عن نفسها. ووصف القرار التنفيذي للرئيس الأميركي، الذي 'يلاحق ويهدد' الأطراف الثالثة الراغبة في بيع الوقود لكوبا، بأنه 'غير أخلاقي وغير قانوني وجنائي'.

وصف كانيل القرار بأنه 'غير أخلاقي وغير قانوني وجنائي' وكتب على منصة 'إكس' أن بلاده 'لا تشكل أي تهديد' للولايات المتحدة أو أي دولة أخرى، محذراً من أن أي هجوم أميركي 'سيؤدي إلى حمام دم ذي عواقب وخيمة'. لم يتطرق كانيل بشكل مباشر إلى التقرير الذي يتحدث عن حصول كوبا على مسيرات هجومية، لكنه شدد على أن لبلاده 'الحق المطلق والمشروع في الدفاع عن نفسها ضد أي هجوم عسكري'.

في المقابل، صعّدت واشنطن الضغوط على كوبا بإعلانها فرض عقوبات على جهاز مخابراتها وتسعة مواطنين كوبيين، بينهم وزراء الاتصالات والطاقة والعدل. وأعلن مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية التابع لوزارة الخزانة الأميركية أن العقوبات شملت أيضاً عدداً من كبار مسؤولي الحزب الشيوعي وثلاثة جنرالات على الأقل. وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية أنه 'لأكثر من ستين عاماً، أعطى النظام الكوبي الأولوية لآيديولوجيته الشيوعية وثروته الشخصية على حساب رفاهية مواطنيه، بينما سمح باستغلال كوبا لأغراض الاستخبارات الخارجية والعمليات العسكرية والإرهابية'.

وتأتي هذه العقوبات وسط تقارير إعلامية أميركية تفيد بأن إدارة ترمب تسعى إلى توجيه اتهامات إلى الرئيس الكوبي السابق راوول كاسترو، شقيق الزعيم الثوري الراحل فيديل كاسترو، كجزء من حملة الضغط التي تشنها





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Cuba US Tensions Military Intervention Elections President Government Intelligence Agency Minister Communications Energy Justice Ideology Wealth Welfare Espionage Military Terrorist Activities

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