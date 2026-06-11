Cummings of the World's Security and Technology Summit (GSTS) in Riyadh

The Global Summit on Security and Technology (GSTS) is a global event organized by the Ministry of Interior, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, from 9 to 11 Rabi' I 1448H (December 18-20, 2026) in Riyadh. The summit brings together security and technology leaders, innovators, decision-makers, experts, and innovators from around the world, and is co-hosted by the Saudi Arabian Technology Academy (SAT). The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, thanked His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, for his kind patronage of the summit, emphasizing that this patronage reflects the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques's -May Allah protect him- commitment to strengthening the internal security system, developing advanced technological solutions that contribute to protecting society and facilitating digital transformation in national, regional, and international security sectors.

تحت رعاية صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء -حفظه الله-، تنظّم وزارة الداخلية القمة العالمية للأمن والتقنية ( GSTS ) خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 11 رجب 1448هـ الموافق من 18 إلى 20 ديسمبر 2026م بمدينة الرياض، في حدث عالمي يجمع قادة الأمن والتقنية والابتكار وصنّاع القرار والخبراء والمبتكرين من مختلف دول العالم، ويُقام بالشراكة مع أكاديمية طويق.

ورفع صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز وزير الداخلية، الشكر والامتنان لسمو ولي العهد -حفظه الله- على رعايته الكريمة للقمة، مؤكدًا أن هذه الرعاية تعكس حرص القيادة -أيدها الله- على تعزيز منظومة الأمن الداخلي، وتطوير الحلول التقنية التي تسهم في حماية المجتمع، وتمكين التحول الرقمي في القطاعات الأمنية الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية





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GSTS Global Summit On Security And Technology Saudi Arabia Riyadh Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Sa Ministry Of Interior Security And Technology Leaders Innovators Decision-Makers Experts Innovators Security And Technology Summit Global Summit On Security And Technology Saudi Arabian Technology Academy Minister Of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Nayef Bin Abdula Patronage Commitment Strengthening Internal Security System Developing Advanced Technological Solutions Protecting Society Facilitating Digital Transformation National Regional International Security Sectors Security And Technology Leaders Innovators Decision-Makers Experts Innovators Security And Technology Summit Global Summit On Security And Technology Saudi Arabian Technology Academy Minister Of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Nayef Bin Abdula Patronage Commitment Strengthening Internal Security System Developing Advanced Technological Solutions Protecting Society Facilitating Digital Transformation National Regional International Security Sectors

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