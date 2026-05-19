Cultural Association 'Demit' in Bulgaria Preserves Turkish Folk Music and Traditions

A cultural association in Bulgaria, 'Demit', preserves and promotes Turkish folk music and traditions through annual events and cultural programs. The association, founded in 2012, aims to preserve the Turkish cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations.

في مدينة صغيرة جنوب شرقي بلغاريا، لا تزال الأغاني التركية الشعبية تحيي ذاكرة البلقان ولهجات الأمهات والجدات، بفضل جهود جمعية "ديميت" الثقافية التي أصبحت جسرا يحافظ على تراث الموسيقى والعادات وينقلها إلى الأجيال.

فكرة تأسيس"ديميت" بدأت بشكل بسيط خلال لقاءات نسائية واجتماعات ودية لشرب القهوةالهدف الأساسي للجمعية يتمثل بالحفاظ على ثقافة وعادات وتقاليد المجتمع التركي ونقل الإرث إلى الأجيال المقبلة. عضو إدارة الجمعية ليلى يوسين: الجمعية تشارك سنويًا في حفلات ومهرجانات وتحاول تلبية مختلف الدعوات الثقافية في مدينة صغيرة جنوب شرقي بلغاريا، لا تزال الأغاني التركية الشعبية تحيي ذاكرة البلقان ولهجات الأمهات والجدات، بفضل جهود جمعية"ديميت" الثقافية التي أصبحت جسرا يحافظ على تراث الموسيقى والعادات وينقلها إلى الأجيال.

وتواصل جمعية"ديميت" للثقافة والفنون التركية جهودها للحفاظ على التراث الموسيقي والثقافي لأتراك البلقان، من خلال إحياء الأغاني الشعبية التقليدية والعروض الفلكلورية التي تعكس هوية المجتمع التركي في المنطقة. الجمعية التي تأسست بالعام 2012 في مدينة كروموفغراد (قوشوقاوق) بولاية قرجا علي، تنشط بتنظيم عروض فنية ومشاركات ثقافية داخل بلغاريا وخارجها. وتقدم أغاني تراثية بمرافقة آلة"الساز" والدف، إلى جانب الملابس الشعبية التقليدية التي توارثتها العائلات التركية في البلقان عبر الأجيال.

"ديميت" باتت تمثل مساحة تجمع متطوعين من مختلف الأعمار، رجالًا ونساءً وشبابًا ومسنين، يوحدهم الاهتمام بالحفاظ على الموروث الثقافي التركي في بلغاريا ونقله إلى الأجيال الجديدة. ويضم برنامج الجمعية الموسيقي مزيجًا من أغاني الروملي والأناضول، فيما تحرص عروضها الفنية على إبراز العناصر الفلكلورية والزي التقليدي الذي يعكس الذاكرة الثقافية للمجتمع التركي في المنطقة.

في مدينة صغيرة جنوب شرقي بلغاريا، لا تزال الأغاني التركية الشعبية تحيي ذاكرة البلقان ولهجات الأمهات والجدات، بفضل جهود جمعية"ديميت" الثقافية التي أصبحت جسرا يحافظ على تراث الموسيقى والعادات وينقلها إلى الأجيال. الجمعية التي تأسست بالعام 2012 في مدينة كروموفغراد (قوشوقاوق) بولاية قرجا علي، تنشط بتنظيم عروض فنية ومشاركات ثقافية داخل بلغاريا وخارجها. وتقدم أغاني تراثية بمرافقة آلة"الساز" والدف، إلى جانب الملابس الشعبية التقليدية التي توارثتها العائلات التركية في البلقان عبر الأجيال





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Bulgaria Turkish Folk Music Turkish Cultural Heritage Preservation Of Traditions Cultural Association Annual Events Cultural Programs

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