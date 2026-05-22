Cultural and Artistic Event in Makkah Region Celebrates International Day for Cultural Diversity

A cultural and artistic event organized by the Human Rights Commission in Makkah Region in collaboration with the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah was held to celebrate the International Day for Cultural Diversity. The event aimed to honor cultural diversity and its role in establishing values of dialogue and coexistence.

22 مايو 2026 - 05:06 | آخر تحديث 22 مايو 2026 - 05:06نظّمت هيئة حقوق الإنسان بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، بالتعاون مع جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة، مساء أمس (الخميس)، فعالية ثقافية وفنية بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للتنوع الثقافي، احتفت خلالها بالتنوع الثقافي ودوره في ترسيخ قيم الحوار والتعايش، وذلك على مسرح الجمعية بجدة، بحضور نخبة من المثقفين والفنانين والإعلاميين والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والحقوقي.

وعاملة الروائي عبده خال، تحدث خلالها عن الرواية بوصفها مساحة إنسانية قادرة على مدّ الجسور بين الثقافات وتعميق فهم الإنسان للآخر، فيما شاركت الدكتورة مائسة الصبيحي بورقة تناولت المسرح ودوره في تعزيز التنوع الثقافي وتحويل الاختلاف إلى طاقة جمالية ومعرفية تثري المجتمع. كما قدّم مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة محمد آل صبيح ورقة بعنوان «أثر الفنون في تعزيز مفهوم التنوع الثقافي»، تناول فيها العلاقة بين الفنون والهوية الثقافية، ودور الإبداع في توسيع مساحة التفاهم الإنساني وإبراز ثراء التجربة السعودية وتنوعها الحضاري.

شهدت الفعالية معرضًا تشكيليًا للفنانة إلهام أبوطالب، عبّرت من خلاله بلغة اللون عن ثراء الموروث السعودي وتنوعه الثقافي بين مناطق المملكة، عبر أعمال استحضرت تفاصيل الهوية السعودية بروح بصرية معاصرة، إلى جانب معرض فوتوغرافي أظهر ما تزخر به المملكة من تنوع ثقافي وإنساني وإرث宅ري يعكس عمق الهوية الوطنية واتساعها.





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Arts Cultural Diversity Dialogue And Coexistence Human Rights International Day For Cultural Diversity Makkah Region Cultural Association Arts Spiritual Author Director

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