Cultural and Literary Elites Under Pressure

The text discusses the challenges faced by literary and cultural elites over half a century, including the pressure of slogans and conditions that may not align with their satisfaction and conviction. It highlights the importance of preserving the sanctity of rituals and the need for sincere faith in a safe environment.

خضعت نُخب أدبية وثقافية على مر نصف قرن، لضغط الشعاراتية وشروطها مكرهين، أو بغير رضا وقناعة، إذ ما إن يحلّوا في بلدان، يرى زعماؤها أنهم حماة الدِيَار والدَّيَار، إلا وتحمّلوا وزر الشعار الجانح المُناقض للواقع، وربما رفعوه على رؤوسهم، أو لحّفوا به مناكبهم، أو احتزموه في وسطهم، ليكون عوناً لهم على شدّ الأزر، واستقامة الأوَد، وسدّ الرمق، ولا خلاف على أنّ السياسة والأدلجة تسلّلت إلى كثير مما يعدّه البعض عبادة أو قناعات، وعبثت بالهشّ من العقائد والأخلاق والقيم والمبادئ.

وفي كل عام يفد إلى المملكة ملايين الحجاج، من مذاهب، وطوائف، وبلدان، وتوجهات، ولم تَدْعُ ولا تَدَع بلاد الحرمين أحداً يرفع شعاراً يشيد بجهودها، أو يُثمّن دورها، ولا غفرت لأي ضيفٍ مُسيّس، تعكير صفو غيره من الحجاج، إذ ليس كل قاصدي العبادة ممسوسين بالسياسة، فهاجس المؤمنين أداء شعائرهم بمشاعر إيمانية في فضاء آمن، والعودة من حجهم بغفران الذنب ومحو الخطايا، كما لم تُلزم المملكة حاجّاً بمذهبها ولا فقهها، كونها ترعى وتُعنى بشعيرة الأصل فيها «تقوى القلوب والجوارح».

وما رعاية المملكة لضيوف الرحمن، وعنايتها إلا انطلاقاً من اختصاصها بهذا الأمر الذي سار عليه السلف الصالح من قادة شرُفوا بخدمة الحرمين، والله يصطفي لأشرف المهام أكرم عباده، مثلما يصطفي من الملائكة رُسلاً ومن الناس، ويكفي اليوم أن نتابع وقوف خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين على موسم الحج، وإشرافهما المباشر على أداء القطاعات، التي يقف عليها الوزراء بأنفسهم وعلى مدار الساعة





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Cultural Elites Literary Elites Pressure Slogans Religion Rituals Faith Sanctity Sincerity Safe Environment Preservation Aligning With Conviction Aligning With Satisfaction Aligning With Conditions

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