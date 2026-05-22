Crows in Gibraltar resort to eating dirt to recover from unhealthy food

A study has shown that a group of Barbary crows in Gibraltar resort to eating dirt to recover from the effects of consuming unhealthy food. A Danish tourist named Elias (29) told the French press, 'We are here for the crows (...) because it is the only place in Europe where there are crows.' However, he warns that feeding Barbary crows is not a good idea, as they may be harmed when fed any type of food.

أظهرت دراسة أن مجموعة من قرود المكاك في إقليم جبل طارق البريطاني والتي تفرط في تناول الوجبات الخفيفة التي يُقدّمها السياح، باتت تلجأ إلى أكل التراب للتعافي من آثار الإفراط في استهلاك الطعام غير الصحي.

يقول سائح دنماركي يُدعى إليش (29 عاما) لوكالة فرانس برس: 'نحن هنا من أجل القرود (... ) لأنه المكان الوحيد في أوروبا الذي توجد فيه قرود'. لكنه يلفت إلى أن إطعام قرود المكاك البربرية 'ليس فكرة جيدة، لأنك قد تؤذيها عندما تطعمها أيّ نوع من الطعام'. الزوار بعدم إطعام القرود، تحت طائلة دفع غرامات قد تصل إلى 4 آلاف جنيه إسترليني (5,350 دولارا) على المخالفين.

وغالبا ما لا تُطبَّق هذه القواعد، نظرا إلى العدد الكبير من الزوار يوميا، فضلا عن استقلالية القرود التي قد يصل وزنها إلى 15 كيلوغراما. وتُقدِم القرود الجريئة على سرقة المثلجات والحلوى ورقائق البطاطس من السياح، فضلا عن تناول بقايا الطعام من الحاويات أو ما يُقدَّم لها مباشرة. ولتخفيف من آلام المعدة الناتجة عن تناول الوجبات الخفيفة، طوّرت هذه الحيوانات عادة تُعرف باسم 'أكل التراب' (geophagy)، وفق ما خلصت إليه الدراسة.

وكامبريدج والسوربون إلى جانب قسم البيئة في جبل طارق، أن دراستهم التي أُجريت بين آب 2022 وأبريل 2024 رصدت هذا السلوك 'للمرّة الأولى' بين قرود المكاك. وأشار البحث إلى أن الظاهرة 'سُجّلت بمعدلات مرتفعة' وكانت أكثر شيوعا في فصل الصيف مع ذروة أعداد السياح. في المقابل، لم يلاحظ هذا السلوك على مجموعة من قرود جبل طارق التي لا تحتكّ بالبشر، وهو ما يُعد 'دليلا قويا' على ارتباط أكل التراب بتناول طعام البشر، وفق الباحث المشارك في الدراسة سيلفان لوماين.

وحددت الدراسة رقائق البطاطس وألواح الشوكولاتة والمثلجات كأسباب رئيسة لهذا السلوك، واعتبرته شكلا مبكرا من 'العلاج الذاتي'. وقال لوماين إن القرود التي تكثر من أكل التراب تتناول أيضا كميات كبيرة من 'الأطعمة السياحية الغنية بالسكر والملح ومشتقات الألبان، وهي مواد يصعب على هذه القرود هضمها'. وأضاف 'نرجّح أن التربة قد تحتوي على فطريات دقيقة وكائنات مجهرية تساعد على إعادة توازن البكتيريا المعوية التي اختلّت بسبب تناول الأطعمة غير الصحية'





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Crows Gibraltar Eating Dirt Unhealthy Food Recover Study Barbary Crows Gibraltar Resort Tourist Feeding Unhealthy Food Dirt Recover Study Barbary Crows Gibraltar Resort Tourist Feeding Unhealthy Food

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