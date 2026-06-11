Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia thanks French President for G7 invitation, apologizes for absence

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a letter of thanks to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for the kind invitation he received to participate in a working lunch meeting of the G7 summit, which will be held in the city of Évian on June 16, 2026. The letter included his sincere apologies for being unable to attend due to prior commitments that prevent him from doing so. The Saudi leadership emphasized the strength of the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and wished for the success of the summit's proceedings.

بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برسالة شكر لرئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية إيمانويل ماكرون، على الدعوة الكريمة التي تلقاها من فخامته للمشاركة في اجتماع وغداء عمل لقمة مجموعة السبع (G7) الذي سيقام في مدينة إيفيان يوم 16 يونيو 2026م، وتضمنت الرسالة اعتذار سموه الكريم عن عدم تمكنه من المشاركة؛ لوجود ارتباطات مسبقة تحول دون ذلك، وأكد سموه متانة العلاقات الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وتمنى سموه نجاح أعمال هذه القمة.

رابطة العالم الإسلامي تدين مواصلة إيران عدوانها الآثم على الأردن والبحرين والكوي





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Crown Prince And Prime Minister Of Saudi Arabi G7 Summit France Invitation Apologizes Prior Commitments Strategic Relations Success Of The Summit's Proceedings Iran Jordan Bahrain Kuwait

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