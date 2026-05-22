Cristiano Ronaldo's Triumph in Saudi League Draws Global Attention, with Portuguese Press Highlighting Key Role of Coach Jorge Jesus and His Impact on the Team

The Portuguese press has given extensive coverage to the historic achievement of Cristiano Ronaldo and his coach Jorge Jesus in leading Al Nassr to the Saudi League title. Ronaldo's role in the team's success and his status as one of the greatest players in football history are highlighted in the articles.

آخر تحديث : 22 مايو 2026 14:21حظي تتويج النصر بلقب دوري روشن السعودي بتفاعل واسع من وسائل الإعلام العالمية، وفي مقدمتها الصحافة البرتغالية التي أفردت مساحات كبيرة للحديث عن الدور الحاسم الذي لعبه النجم كريستيانو رونالدو، والمدرب جورجي جيسوس في قيادة الفريق نحو منصة التتويج، عقب الفوز الكبير على ضمك بنتيجة أربعة أهداف مقابل هدف في الجولة الأخيرة من المسابقة.

وسلطت الصحف البرتغالية الضوء على الإنجاز الجديد الذي أضافه رونالدو إلى مسيرته الأسطورية، معتبرة أن قائد المنتخب البرتغالي يواصل ترسيخ مكانته كأحد أعظم اللاعبين في تاريخ كرة القدم، بعدما نجح في الوصول إلى البطولة رقم 37 خلال مشواره الاحترافي الحافل بالإنجازات. واهتمت صحيفة ريكورد باستعراض الرحلة الطويلة لرونالدو مع البطولات، مشيرة إلى أن مسيرته مع الألقاب بدأت قبل نحو 25 عامًا بقميص سبورتينغ لشبونة، قبل أن يواصل حصد النجاحات في مختلف المحطات التي خاضها داخل أوروبا وخارجها، وصولًا إلى لقبه الأخير مع النصر السعودي.

وأكدت الصحيفة أن قيمة رونالدو لا تتجسد فقط في أرقامه التهديفية القياسية، بل أيضًا في قدرته المستمرة على صناعة الفارق وقيادة الفرق نحو البطولات؛ وهو ما ظهر بوضوح خلال مشوار النصر هذا الموسم. من جانبها، ركزت صحيفة أبولا على الإنجاز الذي حققه المدرب جورجي جيسوس، بعدما أضاف لقبًا جديدًا إلى سجله التدريبي المميز، ليواصل تعزيز مكانته ضمن قائمة أبرز المدربين البرتغاليين في تاريخ اللعبة.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن جيسوس رفع رصيده إلى 24 بطولة خلال مسيرته التدريبية، ليقترب أكثر من معادلة الرقم المسجل باسم المدرب الشهير جوزيه مورينيو، حيث بات يفصله لقبان فقط عن الوصول إلى إنجاز “سبيشال وان”. أما شبكة ESPN، فقد اعتبرت أن تتويج رونالدو بالدوري السعودي يمثل محطة مفصلية في تجربته مع النصر؛ كونه أول لقب دوري يحققه منذ انتقاله إلى الملاعب السعودية، مؤكدة أن النجم البرتغالي نجح في ترك بصمة واضحة في الكرة الآسيوية.

وفي السياق ذاته، وصفت صحيفة ماركا التتويج بأنه إضافة جديدة إلى سجل رونالدو الذهبي، مشددة على أن قائد النصر يواصل كتابة التاريخ وتحقيق الإنجازات رغم وصوله إلى المراحل الأخيرة من مسيرته الكروية، في مشهد يعكس استمراريته الاستثنائية وقدرته الدائمة على المنافسة وحصد الألقاب





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Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Saudi League Jorge Jesus Portuguese Press Football History

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