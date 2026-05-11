Coronavirus: Passenger from Holland's Riverboat Plague Ship to Be Released

After a report of a suspected riverboat plague in Holland and a subsequent confirmed case in May 2022,Virologist Spanish authorities confirmed in May that 94 passengers and crew with 19 nationalities were repatriated from the stricken 'Hondos' cruise ship. Details were also provided about the evacuation of the following eight countries.

وبحسب السلطات تبين أن أحد الأميركيين السبعة عشر الذين تم إجلاؤهم من السفينة السياحية التي شهدت تفشي المرض، ظهرت عليه أعراض خفيفة لفيروس هانتا، بينما جاءت نتيجة فحص آخر إيجابية لسلالة تفشى فيروس هانتا في أوائل مايو على متن سفينة الرحلات البحرية الهولندية إم في هوندوس، التي كانت في طريقها من الأرجنتين إلى كاب فيردي.

ونظرا لنزول أكثر من 30 راكبا وفرد طاقم خلال فترات توقف السفينة، يبحث المسؤولون في جميع أنحاء العالم عن حالات مشتبه بها محتملة. وقالت وزيرة الصحة الإسبانية مونيكا غارسيا إنه تم إجلاء ما إجماليه 94 من الركاب وأفراد الطاقم من السفينة السياحية هُندوس المنكوبة جرّاء تفشي فيروس هانتا القاتل. وصرّحت وزيرة الصحة الإسبانية للصحفيين في تينيريفي بأن أشخاصا من 19 دولة غادروا جزيرة الكناري على متن 8 طائرات خاصة.

ومن المقرر نشر طائرة من هولندا وطائرة من أستراليا بعد ظهر الإثنين لنقل 6 و18 شخصا إضافيين من المتضررين على التوالي. ويأتي الإجلاء بعد حوالي أسبوع من إبلاغ منظمة الصحة العالمية لأول مرة عن وفاة 3 من ركاب السفينة هُندوس، وهم زوجان هولنديان مسنان وامرأة ألمانية، في تسريب مشتبه به لفيروس هانتا





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Coronavirus Coronavirus Hantavirus Hondos Riverboat Plague Repatriation

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