Concern over rise in natural supplement use among US teen boys and girls

A new study published in the August issue of Epidemiology found that creatine supplements, widely used for muscle building and enhancing physical appearance, may pose health risks to US adolescents.

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أشارت دراسة حديثة لباحثين من جامعة ميتشيغان University of Michigan في الولايات المتحدة إلى المخاوف الطبية المتعلقة بزيادة استخدام المكملات الغذائية الطبيعية، مثل الكرياتين Creatine، بين المراهِقِين الأميركيين.

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أشارت دراسة حديثة لباحثين من جامعة ميتشيغان University of Michigan في الولايات المتحدة إلى المخاوف الطبية المتعلقة بزيادة استخدام المكملات الغذائية الطبيعية، مثل الكرياتين Creatine، بين المراهِقِين الأميركيين





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Teenagers Adolescents Creatine Supplements Chemical Imbalance Healthy Lifestyle Habits Mental Health Adolescent Brain Development Prescribed Medication Medical Concerns

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