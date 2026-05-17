Confronting Ebola Outbreak in Congo-DRC and Uganda: WHO Declaration and Expert Perspectives

The General Director of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, citing that the situation is of global concern but does not meet the criteria for declaring a global public health alert. According to WHO, the goal of this announcement is to raise vigilance among neighboring countries and mobilize international support. As of Saturday, eight confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in the Ituri Health District in DRC across at least three health zones. Additionally, there have been two confirmed cases, one case with a suspected fatality, in a traveler from Congo Democratic Republic in Kumba, Uganda, in the last 24 hours, May 15th to 16th.

إن المدير العام تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس قرر وذكرت منظمة الصحة العالمية أن الهدف من هذا الإعلان هو وضع الدول المجاورة في حالة تأهب قصوى وحشد الدعم من المجتمع الدولي.

ووفق المنظمة فإنه حتى يوم السبت تم الإبلاغ عن ثماني حالات مؤكدة مختبريا و246 حالة مشتبه بها و80 حالة وفاة مشتبه بها في مقاطعة إيتوري بجمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية عبر ثلاث مناطق صحية على الأقل، وتحد مقاطعة إيتوري أوغندا وجنوب وتابعت إضافة إلى ذلك تم الإبلاغ عن حالتين مؤكدتين مختبريا تشملان حالة وفاة واحدة دون وجود صلة واضحة بينهما في كمبالا بأوغندا، وذلك خلال مدة 24 ساعة بين الحالتين ، يومي 15 و16 مايو 2026، بين شخصين مسافرين من جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية. ووفقا لمعهد روبرت كوخ الألماني، فإن معدل الوفيات بسبب الإيبولا يمكن أن يصل إلى 90 بالمئة إذا لم يتم علاج الأفراد المصابين على الفور.

إلى شهر سبتمبر عندما توفي 45 شخصا في مقاطعة كاساي في جنوب غرب البلاد خلال ما كان يعد تفشي الإيبولا السادس عشر في الكونغو منذ عام 1976





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World Health Organization Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo Ogunya Public Health Emergency International Concern Mobilization Of International Support Confirmation Of Cases Suspected Cases Suspected Deaths Traveler From Congo Democratic Republic In Kum Uganda Two Confirmed Cases One Case With A Suspected Fatality

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