Conflicting Possibilities Surround 'Theo Hernandez' Injury Ahead of Al-Nassr Match

The situation surrounding 'Theo Hernandez' injury has created a sense of anticipation ahead of the upcoming match against Al-Nassr, amid conflicting possibilities regarding his readiness to participate after the injury he sustained in the King's Cup final.

--:--أثار موقف إصابة "ثيو هيرنانديز" حالة من الترقب قبل المواجهة المرتقبة أمام النصر وسط تضارب الاحتمالات حول مدى جاهزيته للمشاركة بعد الإصابة التي تعرض لها في نهائي كأس الملك.

وأوضح الأخصائي ثامر الشهراني أن اللاعب تعرض لإصابة في عضلة الساق (السمانة) نتيجة التواء خفيف في المفصل، الأمر الذي قد يتسبب في شد مفاجئ داخل العضلة. وأشار الشهراني إلى أن السيناريو الأفضل يتمثل في كون الإصابة مجرد شد عضلي بسيط، ما يمنح اللاعب فرصة اللحاق بالمواجهة القادمة، بينما يبقى الاحتمال الأسوأ وجود تمزق عضلي ولو بدرجة خفيفة، وهو ما قد يبعده عن اللقاء المرتقب





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Theo Hernandez Injury Al-Nassr Possibilities Readiness Participate Injury Muscle Twist Joint Strain Tear Match Anticipation Conflicting Possibilities Specialist Injury Player Muscle Twist Joint Strain Tear Match Anticipation Conflicting Possibilities Readiness Participate Injury Muscle Twist Joint Strain Tear Match Anticipation Conflicting Possibilities

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