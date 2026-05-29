Comparing Somaliland and South Yemen: Lessons from the Past

This article delves into the complexities of state restoration and secession in fragile and complex contexts, using Somaliland in the north of Somalia and South Yemen as case studies. It examines the legal and historical underpinnings of these projects, the regional dynamics, and the interplay between internal calculations and external stakes. The article argues that the issue transcends mere geographical divisions and is an issue of state, identity, and political partnership, rather than a mere territorial dispute between north and south.

في الحالتين، يفقد شعار استعادة الدولة معناه إذا انتهى إلى تفتيت المجتمع، أو نقل الصراع من مركز إلى آخر، أو فتح الباب أمام نفوذ الخارج.

تفكيك واحدة من أكثر القضايا حساسية في المجال العربي والقرن الأفريقي؛ وهي دعاوى استعادة الدولة والانفصال في البيئات الهشة والصراعات المركبة. ومن خلال بين صوماليلاند في شمال الصومال، وجنوب اليمن، لا يتوقف النص عند حدود السرد التاريخي أو الجدل السياسي المباشر، بل يذهب إلى مساءلة الأسس القانونية والتاريخية والجيوسياسية التي تستند إليها هذه المشاريع، في لحظة إقليمية تتقاطع فيها حسابات الداخل مع رهانات الموانئ والممرات البحرية والنفوذ الدولي.

وتنبع أهمية هذه القراءة من أنها تتعامل مع المسألة بوصفها إشكالية دولة وهوية وشراكة سياسية، لا مجرد صراع جغرافي بين شمال وجنوب. فالتشابه الظاهر بين التجربتين يخفي اختلافات عميقة في طبيعة الوحدة، وفي بنية المجتمع، وفي موقع كل حالة داخل النظامين الإقليمي والدولي. ولذلك يحاول هذا الجزء رسم خطوط الاتفاق والافتراق بين الحالتين، بعيدا عن الشعارات السياسية الجاهزة، ومن داخل قراءة تستند إلى التاريخ والقانون والواقع السياسي معا





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State Restoration Secession Fragile Contexts Complex Contexts Regional Dynamics Internal Calculations External Stakes State Identity And Political Partnership Territorial Dispute North And South

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