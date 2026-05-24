Coincidental deaths of over 200 people in Central African Republic confirmed in Congo

The text describes the catastrophic figures of deaths in the Central African Republic.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A3%D9%81%D8%B1%D9%8A%D9%82%D9%8A%D8%A7/5276648-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%A8%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7-%D9%8A%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%8A-%D8%A8%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D9%83%D8%AB%D8%B1-%D9%85%D9%86-200-%D8%B4%D8%AE%D8%B5-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%83%D9%88%D9%86%D8%BA%D9%88-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%85%D9%82%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%8A%D8%A9في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية بحياة أكثر من 200 شخص من أصل 867 حالة مشتبهاً عنها مسجلة، وفق أحدث أرقام نشرتها وزارة الصحة، مساء السبت.

وبحسب الإحصاءات الرسمية، التي نقلتها «وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية»، فقد سُجِّلت 204 حالات وفاة في 3 مقاطعات من هذه الدولة الشاسعة الواقعة في وسط أفريقيا، يُرجّح أن يكون سببها الفيروس





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Congo Africa Republic DRC Democratic Ebola Bodies Counties Over 200 Deaths Confirmed In The Country Confirmation Of The Cause Of Death

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